Real Madrid interested in a swap deal with Sevilla involving Isco and Jules Kounde - Reports

Real Madrid might have readied David Alaba as a potential Sergio Ramos replacement. But Los Blancos are also contemplating a swap deal with Sevilla to shore up their backline.

According to The Real Champs, the La Liga giants are interested in swapping Isco with Sevilla’s defensive rock Jules Kounde. With Real Madrid apparently making the centre-back position a top priority in the summer, there are few better options than the French defender at the moment.

Kounde rose through the ranks at Bordeaux before joining Sevilla in the summer of 2019. He has been on Real Madrid’s radar ever since and is already one of the top five defenders in the La Liga at the moment.

The Frenchman was indispensable for the Red and Whites last season, making 40 appearances and playing a key role in their Europa League triumph. This season, Kounde already has 23 games under his belt and has also scored two goals.

The centre-back position is increasingly becoming an area of concern for Real Madrid, with Raphael Varane’s future also in doubt at the moment. Los Blancos believe that allowing Isco to join Sevilla might convince the Andalusian club to let go of Kounde.

The 22-year-old gave a glimpse of his talent against Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey, netting a goal and then churning up a world-class tackle to stop Frenkie de Jong from scoring.

Kounde certainly showed the world why Real Madrid are eager to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid’s swap offer might not convince Sevilla

Jules Kounde

There is no doubting Isco’s attacking talents. But it is also true that the Spaniard has not set the stands on fire for more than a year now.

Isco has failed to break into the Real Madrid team of late, and it is not known whether he is highly rated by Sevilla.

Jugen Lopetegui might be willing to consider a reunion with the player. But the Red and Whites already have a plethora of attacking talents in their arsenal. In such a case, Isco might struggle to find game-time ahead of Suso, Papu Gomez and Joan Jordan.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City are all interested in Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé. Sevilla expect his €80m release clause to be triggered this summer. The decision that the player will make is still unknown. #MUFC [@diarioas] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) February 11, 2021

Sevilla’s midfield is better stocked than their backline, which means they would have to replace Kounde if he leaves. But finding an able replacement who won’t leave a dent in their pockets looks next to impossible. So Madrid’s offer of a straight swap with Isco might not be lucrative enough for Sevilla to consider.