Real Madrid jersey leak: 2020/21 third kit revealed

Real Madrid's third kit for the 2020/21 season has been leaked yet again.

The Real Madrid fanbase has not taken kindly to the new kit and has criticised Adidas for failing to meet expectations.

Real Madrid has an interesting history with kit leaks

In the second Real Madrid kit reveal of the month, Los Blancos now have to deal with yet another leak as the club's third kit for the 2020/21 season was revealed on social media. Real Madrid's passionate fanbase has not taken kindly to the new Adidas kit and is furious with the colour patterns used by the new jersey.

¿PERO QUÉ ES ESTO, @adidasfootball?



💥 Tercera equipación del Real Madrid para la temporada que viene....



¡Basta ya! pic.twitter.com/mNrne6lo7D — Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) June 9, 2020

The new jersey will serve as Real Madrid's third kit and will be sparingly used through the 2020/21 La Liga season. Real Madrid and Adidas have a history of making excellent and fascinating kits but unfortunately, this kit is well wide of the mark according to most fans.

A popular Madrid-based Twitter handle posted a picture of the new third kit with the caption "Enough" to make the fans' displeasure of the new Real Madrid third kit evident. The supporters also criticised Adidas for failing to meet expectations and demanded improvement in the future.

Real Madrid' 2020/21 third kit receives an angry response from fans

Real Madrid's away jerseys have been generally well-received

The latest Real Madrid kit leak comes less than two weeks after the club's third kit was released to the public by Footy Headlines.

Real Madrid has been known to include the colour pink on its away jerseys and third kits and has maintained the same trend going into the 2020/21 season. The third kit that has leaked on social media sports a black background with mosaic grey patterns across the jersey. The seemingly floral designs on the shirt are further accentuated by the bright pink text.

The Emirates Group is an official sponsor of Real Madrid. The conglomerate's logo is imprinted in pink on the front of the shirt with the text "Fly Better" sprawled across the jersey.

As more and more kit leaks make the rounds on the internet, images of what could well be Real Madrid's home jersey for next season have now reportedly been revealed. Check it out! #FanPark https://t.co/E0iB2Vnlsk — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) June 3, 2020

The recent kit leak is not the first time Real Madrid has had to deal with an unofficial unveiling of its merchandise. Earlier this month, reports emerged on social media that the club's home kit had also been leaked to the public.

Real Madrid is currently preparing for the restarted La Liga season and is hard at work to ensure that all its players achieve match fitness. With a fixture over the coming weekend and a hectic schedule, Zinedine Zidane's charges need to be at their very best to win silverware this season.

Zinedine Zidane has a massive task ahead of him

The likes of Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos have been putting in the hours on the training pitch for nearly three weeks now and seem intent on fighting for the La Liga title.

Real Madrid's medical staff has been highly proactive during the break and has ensured that the club's players remain in touch with their fitness goals despite the disruption caused by the worldwide pandemic.

Real Madrid is currently 2 points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title. Los Blancos will have to put in a herculean effort to clinch the top spot and wrest the title from the Catalan club's hands.