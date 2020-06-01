Real Madrid's third kit has been leaked online

Real Madrid's third jersey for the upcoming 2020/21 season has been leaked online and is sending fans across the world wild with anticipation.

Real Madrid generally releases kit information a few weeks prior to the start of the new season. While the leaked kit will certainly have a negative impact on the club's plans, fans of Real Madrid seem to have taken to their new colours.

Real Madrid's third kit for next season leaked by @Footy_Headlines. pic.twitter.com/rBiOKwEwW3 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 31, 2020

Footy Headlines was primarily responsible for the leak and released the information as premium content on its website. Real Madrid always seems to dazzle fans with their third kit and this year is no different.

The jersey also has the text "Emirates - Fly Better" printed on it to honour Real Madrid's commitment to its sponsor. This marks a departure from the design that Real Madrid's jerseys have adhered to in the past years.

Real Madrid's fascination with eye-catching jerseys continue

Real Madrid has always defied expectations with its kits

The new third kit will see Real Madrid players go on to the pitch with fascinating black jerseys with pink text. Adidas has also added its trademark stripes on the side of the jersey. While a large portion of the kit remains black, the stripes on the side will be pink.

Real Madrid is expected to officially release more information about the kit in the coming weeks. The leak, however, has ensured that fans of the club now wait in eager anticipation for the official release.

Real Madrid's home kit for the next season was also leaked online earlier this month.

Real Madrid's fans will certainly be looking forward to their stars taking the pitch next season in these brilliant kits. One can only hope that their performances match the authority that their jerseys command.

Real Madrid has blown hot and cold so far this season. Currently, Los Blancos find themselves in second place on the La Liga table and 2 points behind arch-rivals FC Barcelona. While the team has not been as dependent on a single player as the Catalans, Real Madrid certainly has several issues to solve across the pitch.

The pause in football action caused by the worldwide pandemic has seen Real Madrid's superstars take to the gym to maintain their fitness levels. Match fitness will be key going into the restart and Real Madrid will be looking to get a head start in their bid to reclaim the La Liga title.

Real Madrid's experienced stars will be crucial for the rest of the season

The Madrid outfit has won the league title only twice in the past decade and will be desperate to overthrow Barcelona as the defending champion. Real Madrid is not used to being second best and Barcelona's hold over the league title will certainly be a thorn in the plans of Real Madrid's ambitious president Florentino Perez. The likes of Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric will be under pressure to bring the coveted title to the Spanish capital.

At the moment, Los Blancos have a realistic chance of pipping Barcelona to the title. The Catalans have also failed to impress this season and their stuttering form could present several opportunities to Real Madrid as La Liga restart comes closer.

It is entirely up to Real Madrid's experienced leadership to make the most of Barcelona's inability to seize the day.