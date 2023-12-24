Real Madrid to join Liverpool in race to sign 18-year-old Serie A star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to rival Liverpool in their pursuit of Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, whose recent performances have caught the attention of several European giants.

For Kenan Yildiz, 2023 has been a great year, as he has come into prominence as one of the finest young strikers in Europe. The 18-year-old forward made his debut for Juventus' first team this year and also received his first cap for the Turkiye national team.

Juventus have been a club in disarray for the best part of a year, but within this chaos, several gems have emerged to ease the pain of fans.

Yildiz is widely remembered for his historic contribution last month, where he scored for his country to help them secure a 3-2 win over Germany. His reputation has skyrocketed since then, with sides like Liverpool and Real Madrid looking to sign him, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle).

Yildiz made more history last week when he scored for the Bianconeri in his first start against Frosinone, becoming their youngest-ever foreign goalscorer in Serie A. The teenager, who moved to Italy from Bayern Munich in 2022, has been impressive in his seven appearances for Juventus' senior team.

Real Madrid have signed Endrick from Palmeiras, but are still in the market for more talented youngsters to join their squad. Los Blancos are used to having multiple top-level players in every position, and their pursuit of Yildiz shows how highly he is rated.

Darwin Nunez is the only out-and-out striker in Liverpool's squad, and they will be willing to find cover for the Uruguay international. Yildiz will provide a cost-effective option for the Reds if they manage to land him from Juventus.

Liverpool, Real Madrid among dream options for young footballers

As a teenager in football, it can hardly get better than having Real Madrid and Liverpool jostle for your signature. Both sides are among the top clubs in Europe, but there is a lot more to them that makes them so attractive.

Liverpool are one of the biggest sides in the Premier League and their manager, Jurgen Klopp, is one of the best in the business. He is known for his brave attacking style of football, which will surely entice Yildiz.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are football royalty, given their prestigious history and continued success. Carlo Ancelotti is known for getting the best out of young talents with his incredible man-management.

Under Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, Kenan Yildiz has played only 93 minutes in the Serie A this season. The 18-year-old could be looking for a move to increase him time on the pitch.

