Real Madrid join Manchester United in race to sign Premier League defender: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite in January.

According to talkSPORT, the Toffees are being forced to offload their centre-half in a bid to avoid running into further financial issues. The club have already been dealt a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's financial regulations.

To make matters worse, the Merseysiders have been charged with yet another breach of these rules along with Nottingham Forest. However, it is unclear as to what punishment will be handed out on this occasion.

Branthwaite has impressed this season, and with Everton a candidate for relegation this year, he may choose to move away. The club are currently 17th in the league, only a point clear of the drop zone.

Amid these issues, Carlo Ancelotti, who managed the youngster during his stint on Merseyside, is said to be an admirer of Branthwaite. However, a move for the England under-21 international will not be straightforward, with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United all interested.

Describing the player, ex-Manchester United star Ruud van Nistelrooy, who worked with Branthwaite at PSV Eindhoven last season, said (via talkSPORT):

"He is good on the ball, can play on the right or left of the centre because he is two-footed, has height and speed - he is a very complete defender."

This year, the defender has made 23 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees. A move to Real Madrid would earn him the chance to compete for top honors like La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United willing to pay €150 million to sign Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Vinicius Junior (via Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay €150 million for Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, according to Spanish publication Defensa Central. This report claims that Los Blancos may be willing to offload the Brazilian upon Kylian Mbappe's rumored arrival in the summer.

However, that possibility seems unlikely with Vinicius continuing to play an important role at the Santiago Bernabeu. He's scored nine goals and assisted four from 16 matches across competitions this season.

Considered to be one of the best wingers in the world, the 23-year-old probably wouldn't fancy a move to Old Trafford considering the Red Devils' struggles at the moment. They're seventh in the Premier League and have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing last in Group A.