Real Madrid join race to sign Barcelona transfer target valued at €50m: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to sign Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras amid their defensive woes. Carreras' current contract with the Portuguese giants extends until June 2029.

Real Madrid have struggled on the defensive front this season owing to crucial injuries to Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and David Alaba. The full-back pairing of Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy has also not worked well for them.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies for the summer transfer window. However, they are also reportedly considering other options to strengthen their defense, including Alvaro Carreras.

According to Diario AS, Barcelona and Real Madrid are both looking to secure the services of Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras next summer. The 21-year-old recently delivered an impressive performance in the Catalans' 5-4 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

However, the aforementioned report suggests that Carreras does not have any plans to leave Benfica anytime soon. The Portuguese giants have set a reported price of €50 million for the left-back. Apart from Real Madrid and Barcelona, Manchester United have also been linked to the Spaniard in recent weeks.

Alvaro Carreras would be a great signing for both the LaLiga giants as both sides need to reinforce their defense. The Spaniard would be a good alternative to Alejandro Balde at Camp Nou and enable the former to get some much-needed rest by covering the left-back position.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered from defensive woes throughout the first half of the season and Carreras could provide a comparatively affordable solution. The report suggests that it would also increase the number of Spanish players in the Merengues' squad - an aim the board wants to fulfill in the coming years.

Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich is in talks with Real Madrid over potential transfer: Reports

According to BILD's Christian Falk, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is leaning towards a move to Real Madrid despite Barcelona's transfer interest. The Catalan side has been linked to Kimmich for the last couple of seasons. Coach Hansi Flick is also reportedly keen on reuniting with Kimmich, who he has worked with at Bayern and the Germany national team.

However, the aforementioned report suggests that Joshua Kimmich has begun talks with Real Madrid over a potential move at the end of the season. If he is to leave Bayern, the German sees the Santiago Bernabeu as the best possible destination.

The report further mentions that Kimmich will first prioritize a contract renewal at Bayern Munich. His current contract runs out in June 2025. But in case talks do not materialize, he will prefer a move to join Los Blancos over Barcelona. Kimmich can be a good replacement for Toni Kroos at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Kimmich could also be a great addition to Barcelona's squad. Apart from his experience, the midfielder is a versatile player who can also cover the right-back position when required.

