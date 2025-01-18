Real Madrid keeping close tabs on 21-year-old La Liga midfield star ahead of potential move: Reports

Spanish champions Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Athletic Club midfielder Mikel Jauregizar ahead of a potential move for him, as per Fichajes.net. Carlo Ancelotti's side are looking to sign a new midfielder in the summer, and have the 21-year-old in their sights.

Real Madrid are preparing for the exit of veteran midfielder Luka Modric, who at 39 is one of the oldest players in LaLiga this season. The Croatian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos, and it remains unclear if he will be offered a new deal at the end of the season.

Spain U-21 international Mikel Jauregizar is a target for the Spanish giants, with Fichajes.net reporting that they have sent out scouts to watch him on a number of occasions. He has emerged as one of the most promising midfield players in Spain this season despite having only made his professional debut in the 2023-24 season.

Jauregizar joined the Athletic Club academy in 2021 and quickly rose through the ranks, earning a promotion to the club's reserve team in 2023. He first played for the senior team of the Basque club in December 2023, and has gone on to become one of their most impressive performers.

Mikel Jauregizar has impressed with his precise passing, tenacity and work rate off the ball, and versatility in midfield. The 21-year-old has appeared 22 times for the Basque club this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist. With the midfielder having a contract that runs until 2027, Real Madrid may look to sign him this month or in the summer.

Real Madrid contact representatives of Premier League star over move - Reports

Real Madrid have contacted the representatives of Arsenal defender William Saliba over a future switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, as per Foot Mercato. The Spanish giants are long-time admirers of the France international, who has become one of the world's best defenders.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are in need of defensive reinforcement with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba over the age of 30, and Eder Militao set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The club have set their sights on 23-year-old Arsenal man Saliba, and have approached his representatives to know if he will be interested in moving.

Real Madrid do not intend to sign the Frenchman, whose contract at the Emirates Stadium will expire at the end of the 2026-27 season, this month. They may look to move for him in the summer if they receive a green light from his entourage with respect to a their interest.

