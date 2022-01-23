Real Madrid keeping tabs on 6 young stars to revamp squad: Reports

Real Madrid has focused more on promoting young talent in the recent past.

It's a massive deviation from their previous transfer policies of expensive signings from top sides around Europe.

Their current squad boasts as many as seven players aged 24 or below, including summer acquisition Eduardo Camavinga.

But the capital side are aiming to rope in another crop of young and upcoming talent as reports suggest they're currently monitoring six players.

Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz, Aurelien Tchouameni, Wesley Fofana and Ryan Gravenberch are all said to be on Real Madrid's radar right now.

Perhaps the most interesting name to come up is that of 15-year-old Palmeiras striker Endrick, who recently justified all the hype with a spectacular bicycle kick in a league match.

While Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland continue to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid's management are showing genuine interest in fostering young stars with the potential to succeed one day.

Real Madrid monitoring six players with keen interest

Haaland isn't the only youngster garnering attention at Dortmund, as 18-year-old English teenager Bellingham has also made waves.

Following his breakout 2020-21 campaign, he hasn't looked back, growing into an influential figure at the club.

Real Madrid believe he could become a complete midfielder in the Spanish capital, but will have to rival interest from Premier League sides like Manchester United and Liverpool.

Wirtz has also enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Bundesliga in recent times after breaking into Bayer Leverkusen's senior team during the 2019/20 season.

His performances have drawn him comparisons with former Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, contributing 26 league goals in 54 games.

The Germany international is currently a target for Manchester United, who're leading a £60 million chase for him.

Ajax's production line of talent is well known and their next rising star is Gravenberch, an 19-year-old midfielder who also broke into the Netherlands national team last year.

He specializes in offensive plays, with Gravenberch possessing a wide range of passing that helps him knit attacks together.

His contract with Ajax runs until 2023 but Los Blancos are keen to sign him this year.

Fofana's development at Leicester City is currently stalled after the player suffered a broken leg during pre-season last year.

He's yet to make a single appearance in the 2021-22 season so far but that hasn't cooled off interest from Real Madrid.

However, the player who's been the cynosure of all reports is Endrick, whose footballing star is constantly rising.

The problem is he won't be allowed to sign for a European club until he turns 18, but that hasn't kept Madrid and Barcelona from chasing him.

