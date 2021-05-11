Real Madrid keeping tabs on Premier League superstar - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva this summer. The Portuguese international became Wolves' record signing last September after joining for a fee of £35.6 million.

Despite getting off to a slow start at his new club, the 18-year-old has recently found his form. In his last six Premier League appearances, Silva has scored twice and provided two assists. He also played a crucial role in Wolves' victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

With his most recent goal against West Bromwich Albion, Silva has emerged as the second-highest scoring Portuguese teenager in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other player to have scored more before turning 20.

Silva's current form has attracted the attention of Real Madrid, who are monitoring his progress ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fabio Silva has a goal contribution every 182 minutes. He's only 18 years of age

Real Madrid renew their interest in Fabio Silva

Fabio Silva has made 29 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Before Silva joined Wolves last year, Real Madrid were already eyeing a move for the Porto teenager. However, a transfer failed to materialize and it appears the La Liga side are now back in the hunt for Silva.

Wolves' current manager Nuno Espírito Santo has previously praised the youngster:

“What you see on a matchday is a result of all the things that the players do. Fabio is a talented player, very young, he's been growing in different situations during the season. He started coming from the bench, then had to play over and over."

Given that Wolves have spent a considerable amount of money on Silva, it is unlikely that the club will be willing to part ways with the centre-forward for cheap. Unfortunately, Los Blancos may face trouble raising sufficient funds as the club faces a gross debt of approximately €901m.

Wolves are currently 12th in the Premier League table, while Real Madrid are 2nd in the La Liga table after securing a 2-2 draw with Sevilla. With three matches to go, it is still possible for Zinedine Zidane's side to lift the La Liga trophy this season.

Apart from Silva, Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in bringing Tottenham defender Serge Aurier to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.