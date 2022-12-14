Real Madrid legend claims Argentina should not have been awarded penalty against Croatia

Legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas recently shared his take on the penalty that Argentina were awarded during their 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

La Albiceleste won a penalty during the first half of the game after Julian Alvarez went down in the 18-yard-box. Alvarez was brought down by Croatian shot-stopper Dominik Livakovic, according to referee Daniele Orsato.

The decision has been heavily criticized in the aftermath of the match. Iker Casillas also believes Argentina shouldn't have been awarded the penalty.

Current ESPN analyst and former FIFA World Cup referee Felipe Ramos Rizo opined that Livakovic never took his foot off the ground and hence, contact with Alvarez was inevitable. However, Livakovic by no means tried to trip the Manchester City attacker. He wrote:

"Important data for which a criminal sanction should not have been imposed. The goalkeeper's right foot is always on the floor, contact is inevitable due to the inertia of the play, the ball. There is never a trip, contact is inevitable."

Felipe Ramos Rizo

"Important data for which a criminal sanction should not have been imposed. The goalkeeper's right foot is always on the floor, contact is inevitable due to the inertia of the play, the ball. There is never a trip, contact is inevitable."

Casillas, who was a goalkeeper himself, agreed with Rizo's opinion as he wrote:

"Totally agree."

Iker Casillas

"Totally agree."

While there were doubts about the decision, Lionel Messi dispatched the resulting penalty masterfully, leaving Livakovic with no chance.

The decision changed the course of the match. Croatia were the more dominant side in the initial stages of the game. However, they collapsed after going a goal down. La Albiceleste soon added a second, courtesy of a great run from Alvarez.

The 22-year-old scored his side's third in the 69th minute of the game after being immaculately set up by Messi.

The loss against Argentina brought an end to Real Madrid legend Luka Modric's FIFA World Cup career

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The semi-final loss against Argentina put an end to Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric's glittering FIFA World Cup career. Modric and Croatia were the finalists at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they were defeated by France.

Modric has played 18 games in his World Cup career, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He will be 41 when the next edition of the tournament takes place. Hence, it's highly unlikely that the superstar midfielder will play in the North American edition.

