Real Madrid legend expected to take over as head coach if Carlo Ancelotti leaves: Reports

According to Madrid-based outlet Relevo, Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez is expected to take over as head coach of the La Liga club if current manager Carlo Ancelotti leaves.

Raul, popularly regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his era, is currently the manager of Real Madrid Castilla, the reserve team at Valdebebas. Despite recently being offered a position at a Premier League club like Leeds United, Raul has decided to continue his coaching development with the B team at Real Madrid.

The Real Madrid board is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with Ancelotti after a series of disappointing results in La Liga following the World Cup break. Ancelotti's suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat against Mallorca on Sunday, February 5, slipping eight points behind table toppers and arch-rivals Barcelona.

The Italian manager has also allegedly developed fault lines with several players, including Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, and Nacho. All three have been linked with departures from the club this summer. This is a situation that Madrid are keen to avoid as they look to rebuild their squad and improve their performances in the league.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Carlo Ancelotti's job at Real Madrid will be in serious danger if they don't win the Club World Cup.



The club are losing faith in the Italian manager, who won the Champions League and La Liga last season.



(Source: @Relevo) Carlo Ancelotti's job at Real Madrid will be in serious danger if they don't win the Club World Cup.The club are losing faith in the Italian manager, who won the Champions League and La Liga last season.(Source: @Relevo) 🚨 Carlo Ancelotti's job at Real Madrid will be in serious danger if they don't win the Club World Cup.The club are losing faith in the Italian manager, who won the Champions League and La Liga last season.(Source: @Relevo) https://t.co/wkr0QsfLsk

Raul, who spent 16 years playing for Real Madrid and scored 323 goals, is seen as a natural choice to take over as head coach. He has already shown his coaching potential with Castilla, where he has been working to develop young talent and prepare them for the first team.

Raul's success in the role has reportedly impressed the Los Blancos board, and many fans are excited about the prospect of him becoming the next head coach. However, Ancelotti's second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu cannot be forgotten, as he led them to a successful La Liga and Champions League triumph last season. The Italian manager is also rumored to be closing in on accepting the managerial role of the Brazilian national team.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on two key players ahead of FIFA Club World Cup Final clash against Al Hilal

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided an injury update on Karim Benzema and Eder Militao ahead of the highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup Finals clash against Al Hilal on 12 February.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game in Morocco, the Italian tactician said:

"Benzema and Militão? They are not fully recovered. Karim is better, Militão has more doubts. They will train before the game and then we will decide what to do."

Real Madrid Brasil @RealBrasil_BR 🎙️| Ancelotti: "Benzema e Militão? Eles não estão totalmente recuperados. Karim está melhor, o Militão temos mais dúvidas. Eles vão treinar antes do jogo e aí decidiremos o que fazer". 🎙️| Ancelotti: "Benzema e Militão? Eles não estão totalmente recuperados. Karim está melhor, o Militão temos mais dúvidas. Eles vão treinar antes do jogo e aí decidiremos o que fazer". https://t.co/fhCkDmnLOa

This news will concern Madrid fans, as Benzema and Militao have been vital contributors to the team this season. However, the fact that Benzema is improving will come as a boost, and supporters will hope he can play a role in the upcoming final.

Ancelotti himself will be hoping to have the duo back on the teamsheet as he aims to win his first trophy this season. This will also help ease off the pressure from his shoulders and could guide the team to do better in La Liga.

Poll : 0 votes