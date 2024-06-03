Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema picks 2024 Ballon d’Or winner

Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema has picked Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian has enjoyed a fruitful season this term, helping Los Merengues win three trophies, the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Supercopa de Espana.

Vinicius scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions. He played a crucial role in the Los Blancos Champions League triumph, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 10 appearances.

The forward scored a brace in the semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich. Vinicius also scored in the Wembley final against Borussia Dortmund to put his side 2-0 up.

Benzema has picked the Brazilian to win the Ballon d'Or via an Instagram story.

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in 2022 and is now backing his former attacking partner to win the prize this season. If Vinicius can cap off his campaign with a spectacular Copa America tournament, it would be hard to deny him the prize.

Vinicius Junior's heartfelt message after Karim Benzema's Real Madrid departure

Karim Benzema ended his illustrious Real Madrid spell in 2023 to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. Vinicius penned a heartfelt social media message after the Frenchman's departure, writing:

"Benzvini, Vinzema... whatever. The result has always been the same: goals, laughter, titles, and above all, learning. When the boy from Sao Goncalo, too shy, arrived in Madrid in 2018, you were the first to receive me. I'll never forget."

Vinicius added:

"I grew up with you. We won Spain, Europe and the world together. And I was able to applaud his Ballon d'Or. You will be greatly missed. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING LEGEND."

Vinicius was in the budding stages of his career when Karim Benzema was Real Madrid's attacker-in-chief. The pair played 186 games together, combining for a total of 42 goals.