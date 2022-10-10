 Real Madrid legend Luka Modric praises Manchester United superstar for his brilliant performance against Everton

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric has lauded Manchester United’s Casemiro for his performance in Sunday’s (October 9) win over Everton in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s United traveled to Goodison Park for their matchday eight clash against Everton on Sunday. Alex Iwobi scored the opening goal for the hosts in the fifth minute before the Red Devils equalized through Raphinha just 10 minutes later. Before the break, substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the visitors, applying a sumptuous finish to Casemiro’s delicious through ball to mark the 700th club goal of his career.

Casemiro, who started his first Premier League match, was chosen as the Man of the Match, and Manchester United’s official handle took to Instagram to celebrate the Brazilian’s achievement. His former Real Madrid teammate Modric was present at the scene to congratulate him.

Accompanying clapping, top, and fire emojis, the midfield maestro wrote (via United In Focus):

“Mucho him him”

While the translation is not exact, it is clear that Modric was left impressed by Casemiro’s top performance against Everton on Sunday.

Although Casemiro provided an excellent assist for Ronaldo, the Brazilian defensive midfielder did not have a perfect game for Manchester United. He lost possession in the middle of the park in the fifth minute, which led to Iwobi’s goal. Then, in the 42nd minute, Marcus Rashford swung in a brilliant cross for Casemiro inside the Everton box, but the Manchester United midfielder failed to keep his header on target.

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric penned a heartwarming farewell letter to Casemiro after Manchester United transfer announcement

Luka Modric and Casemiro played a whopping 259 games together at Real Madrid, winning five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles. After Casemiro’s Manchester United transfer was announced, Modric penned an open letter to his former teammate in Marca, reminiscing about their moments together and wishing him the best for the future.

The Real Madrid no. 10 wrote (via the Manchester Evening News):

“Dear Case, I still remember your debut with our club. How nervous you were. I asked you to be calm and now I think about it and see how it turned out. What you have achieved. It was also my first season and neither of us could imagine what football had in store for us. You have become a true leader. You have been for your teammates and for Real Madrid. We will always remember it.

“We have won a lot together, but I keep the moments that nobody sees. With the day-to-day work in Valdebebas (Madrid's training ground). And especially with the jokes, because you have always been in a good mood, even in moments of tension or when there were failures. Those laughs with you gave me peace of mind. Just like looking back and seeing you, knowing there's going to be a lot of 'Njega-Njega.' You have been the best bodyguard in the world. I'm going to miss you, but I wish you the best. It is what a professional and a person like you deserve. Thanks for everything and good luck, friend.”

