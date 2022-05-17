 Real Madrid legend Luka Modric to receive award previously won by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is set to receive the MARCA Leyenda award, an accolade that has previously been won by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Marca bestows the award to exceptional sportspeople who have enjoyed remarkable careers in their respective fields.

Apart from Ronaldo and Messi, famous footballing personalities such as Ronaldo Nazario, Paco Gento, Alfredo Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff and Pele have also won the award. Messi won the award in 2009 while Ronaldo won it a decade later.

Los Blancos signed Luka Modric from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur for €35 million in 2012. The midfielder initially struggled to find his footing in the Spanish capital. On 31 December 2012, Marca published a poll where Modric was declared the worst signing of the season, with 32.2% readers saying the Croatian didn't make the desired impact in La Liga.

In the last match of the 2013-14 season, though, Modric’s corner kick led to Sergio Ramos’ last-ditch equaliser against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final. Los Blancos would score three times in extra time to win their tenth title, first in 12 years, as Modric emerged as one of the best performers in the team.

Since that breakthrough campaign, the Croat has not slowed down, winning every possible accolade with Los Merengues. He has won four UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga and a few other titles. In 2018, he took Croatia to the FIFA World Cup final, winning the Ballon d’Or award that year, ending Messi and Ronaldo’s duopoly.

From being dubbed the worst signing to winning a lifetime achievement award, Modric has come a long way. The MARCA Leyenda award could not have gone to a more fitting player this season.

The award ceremony will take place at the Casino de Madrid and will commence at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, May 18. Several people from Real Madrid are set to accompany the 36-year-old superstar to the event.

Real Madrid to give Luka Modric one-year contract extension

Luka Modric’s continued good performances despite his advancing years is set to be rewarded by his employers.

As per renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are prepared to offer their 36-year-old superstar a one-year contract extension shortly, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

Romano added that the new deal will run till June 2023, and the paperwork has already been prepared. Real Madrid intend to use Modric frequently in the 2022-23 campaign and have included him in their plans for next season.

