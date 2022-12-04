Real Madrid legend Marcelo's son signs contract with European giants - Reports

Real Madrid legend Marcelo's son Enzo Alves has signed his first contract with the Spanish La Liga champions on Saturday (December 3).

Marcelo has his name engraved in the history books of Real Madrid, having won the most honors for Los Blancos. The former Brazil international won a total of 25 trophies during his time with the Spanish capital club and also captained the club for some time.

The attacking left-back joined the La Liga giants from his boyhood club Fluminese back in 2006 and went on to amass 546 appearances for the club.

The Brazilian won a total of five Champions Leagues, six La Liga titles, five Spanish Super Cups and three UEFA Super Cups during his 16-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He also won four FIFA Club World Cups and two Copa del Reys and is currently the most decorated player in Real Madrid history.

Marcelo left Los Blancos this summer at the end of his contract after leading the club to their 14th and his fifth UEFA Champions League title.

The bombarding left-back joined Greek giants Olympiakos in the summer but has struggled for minutes at the Karaiskakis Stadium. He has played just 121 minutes across five matches in all competitions.

While Marcelo used to be a defender, albeit a very skillful and flamboyant one, his son Alves is a forward.

He is currently in La Fabrica's under-13 side and is highly rated in the academy set-up at the club. The 13-year-old is blessed with plenty of pace and technique and is physically strong as well.

Both Marcelo and his wife were present for the signing of their son's first contract with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid looking to offload out-of-favor defender

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to sell out-of-favor defender Jesus Vallejo in the upcoming winter transfer window as they look to raise funds.

The Spanish defender joined Los Blancos from Real Zaragoza for a fee in the region of €6 million in 2015.

Expectations were massive from the defender when he joined the La Liga giants but he has not been able to live up to his potential.

Aged 25 now, he is pretty much out of favor under Carlo Ancelotti and has only featured in 17 minutes of action in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Real Madrid are believed to be looking for suitors for the defender, with Getafe and Espanyol said to be interested in the former Spain U23 international.

