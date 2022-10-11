Real Madrid legend Raul names the 3 best strikers in world football currently

Real Madrid icon Raul Gonzalez recently named Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, and Erling Haaland as the current three best strikers in the world.

During El Clasico Kia, a tournament between former footballers and journalists, Gonzalez said (via Tele Diario):

"They (Lewandowski and Benzema) are possibly the best strikers with Haaland. They are the ones who have the most scoring ability and contribute the most to their teams."

He further added:

"Lewandowski is a great signing for LaLiga, he is showing his quality. But I hope that the battle of scorers on Sunday will be won by Benzema."

All three of Lewandowski, Benzema, and Haaland have been in spectacular form so far this campaign.

In 11 games across all competitions, the Barcelona man has scored 12 goals and provided two assists.

Haaland, meanwhile, has managed to rack up 20 goals and three assists in 13 games in all competitions for Manchester City so far this season.

Real Madrid talisman Benzema has missed a few games due to injury. In eight games, the Frenchman has four goals and one assist under his belt.

Benzema and Lewandowski are set for a showdown this weekend as the El Clasico will take place in La Liga on October 16.

Real Madrid legend Raul previews El Clasico

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez

Real Madrid legend Raul recently previewed the upcoming El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu. He identified that both sides are very strong but claimed that Barcelona might have more issues in their defensive sector. He said:

"I see it as a very exciting game, as always. They both arrive with the same points. Too early, because it's in October. Whoever wins will be able to come out stronger mentally. It will be a very demanding game and Real Madrid, playing at home and being with his people he has a bit of favoritism."

The Spaniard went on to add:

"All the players are good, they are international. I think they have very high squads with high-quality players. We are all looking forward to Sunday but before that there is the Champions League, which are two important games that they have before."

Both sides are set for their clashes in the UEFA Champions League ahead of the game. Los Blancos will play Shakhtar Donetsk away while the Blaugranas will take on Inter Milan at Camp Nou.

Raul added that a win would be good for both teams heading into the derby:

"Barcelona is more in a hurry but they play at home and they sure have the chances and the conditions to get out of the game and face Sunday's with all the guarantees."

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga table, level on points with Real Madrid, but ahead on goal difference.

