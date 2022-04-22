Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos gives a hint about the club's pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos appears to have confirmed the arrival of forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

A few fans asked Carlos regarding Mbappe's much-anticipated arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer while clicking pictures. The former Brazilian full-back was then quoted as saying (via PSGTalk):

“He is coming."

It is worth mentioning that Carlos is currently a club ambassador of Los Blancos. Therefore, there is a probability that he might know some inside information that the general media is not aware of.

Mbappe has been touted to join Real Madrid from PSG since last summer. As things stand, the forward currently has less than six months remaining on his contract with the Parisian giants. He is currently in a position to join any European club on a free transfer.

Despite having just one year left on Mbappe's contract last summer, PSG rejected multiple offers for the Frenchman from Real Madrid. This was because the French giants were hoping the player would agree to a new deal.

However, that has not happened, and it looks extremely likely that Mbappe will leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Real Madrid are in need of a new forward despite Karim Benzema's stellar season. The France international is already 34 years old and is approaching the twilight of his career.

Real Madrid links have not hampered Kylian Mbappe's season at PSG

Kylian Mbappe's form for PSG this season has not suffered despite constant rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid. The forward is currently enjoying an extremely productive season in Paris, both in terms of goals and assists.

Mbappe is currently the club's leading goalscorer and assist provider this season. He has made 55 goal contributions in just 41 appearances across all competitions. These include 33 goals and 22 assists.

It is worth noting that Mbappe scored twice across two legs against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. This also included a goal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out of the tournament following a 3-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table, 15 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille with five games remaining in the season.

