Ronaldo De Lima received €1m per year without a contract during his role as Real Madrid ambassador - Reports

According to Spanish news publication Infolibres, Real Madrid legend Ronaldo De Lima avoided paying tax on his hefty €1m per year salary during his role as club ambassador as he was not under contract.

In 2016, Ronaldo De Lima was appointed as an ambassador to Real Madrid, returning to the club to work under Florentino Perez.

Roberto Carlos and Raul Gonzalez were also given ambassadorial roles at the Bernabeu after playing key roles in the club's success during their playing days.

However, reports claim that while Ronaldo De Lima was paid a hefty £1m per year, the deal was not signed in a contract, meaning the Brazilian evaded paying tax to the Spanish authorities.

Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid from Inter Milan in a £36.3m real back in 2002, and he would stamp his name as the club’s most lethal striker.

The two-time Balon d’Or winner hit 104 goals in 117 appearances during his five-year stay with Real Madrid, before making a sensational return to Inter Milan.

Real Madrid Legend Ronaldo De Lima now in charge of Real Valladolid

Former Real Madrid star Ronaldo De Lima took control La Liga outfit Real Valladolid back in September 2018, when he bought 51% of the club’s shares following his ambassadorial duty with Real Madrid.

The former Real Madrid striker claimed snapping up the La Liga club was like a gift to him as he searched England and Spain for teams to purchase.

"I was looking for something to do for two years. I looked for a team to buy in Spain and England, and Valladolid was like a gift," Ronaldo said via Sky Sports.

"Not only is it a club with 90 years of history behind it, it's a city with 300,000 inhabitants and is a place that breathes football and all this means it has huge potential."

The Real Madrid Legend now has 82% shares at Valladolid. However, the newly promoted side has struggled to hit the ground running in the Spanish top flight.

They are currently in 17th-place in the La Liga, level on point with Alaves who are in the relegation zone.