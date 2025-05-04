Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos names 1 Barcelona player who's 'almost more important' than Lamine Yamal, Raphinha or Lewandowski

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has hailed Barcelona midfielder Pedri to be nearly as important as his teammates Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. The Spaniard has been at the Camp Nou since the summer of 2020.
Pedri, 22, has been in fine form for the La Liga leaders this season, contributing six goals and seven assists in 54 games across competitions. That includes four goals and as many assists in 33 outings in the league, where Hansi Flick's side are four points clear at the top with as many games remaining.
Hailing the role of Pedri in the current Blaugrana team, Kroos - who retired last summer - said (as per Managing Barca):
“In my eyes, a player like Pedri is almost more important than Lamine Yamal, Raphinha or Lewandowski. They are the ones who decide the outcome of matches, but to achieve that, Pedri is currently the best player in the world in his position in my eyes.”
“Pedri, in general, is a player you will miss when he’s not playing, no matter who you’re against. He doesn’t just score goals; he doesn’t just provide assists; offers solutions.”
Dissecting the Spaniard's performances this season, Kroos added:
“I’ve been watching what Pedri is doing this season, and in the Champions League alone, he’s outclassing his opponents every game. In La Liga, it’s even more extreme! He’s been beating defenders an average of 11 to 12 times per game, which is the hardest thing for a midfielder.”
"He’s the best. And if you miss a player like him, you’ll notice! Pedri is one of the few midfielders in his position who has the knack of being able to outdraw someone with one dribble in tight spaces. A player like Pedri helps you in every phase of the game.”
Pedri scored in Barcelona's 3-2 extra-time win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final last month.
What's next for Barcelona?
Barcelona are in the midst of a hugely impressive season under Hansi Flick, who arrived at the Camp Nou helm last summer, succeeding club legend Xavier Hernandez.
Having won the Supercopa Espana earlier this year and the Copa del Rey in April, Barca are in contention for a quadruple. They are atop the La Liga standings and are in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.
Following a 2-1 win at Real Valladolid at the weekend, the Blaugrana travel to Inter Milan on Tuesday (May 6) for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semis. The first leg at the Olimpic Lluis Companys last week ended 3-3.