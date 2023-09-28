Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane will accept manager role at Ligue 1 club if side is taken over by Saudi Arabia - Reports

Zinedine Zidane has accepted an offer from Olympique Marseille to become their next manager, but only if they are taken over by Saudi Arabia. The Frenchman has already asked for a €300 million budget, and the possible future owners have accepted it.

As per a report in France Bleu Provence, Zidane is willing to join Marseille, but only if he is given a massive transfer budget. The former Real Madrid manager has been out of a job since leaving Santiago Bernabeu in 2021.

He was asked about a return to management by Telefoot, and he said:

"Yes. I have a lot (left to give), or at least something. I want to continue along this path. I want to continue. I still have this flame. It's my passion, football. I'm (almost) 50 years old, fulfilled, I'm happy, that's the most important thing."

Marseille have appointed Gennaro Gattuso this week after Marcelino resigned. They are 8th in the table, but the surprise resignation saw them move for the Italian manager.

However, Frank McCourt, Marseille’s current owner, has insisted that he will not be selling the club, despite reports that Saudi Arabia are looking to buy them and make them the 'Newcastle United of France'.

Zinedine Zidane was linked with the France national team job

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the France football job, but Didier Deschamps is staying on for the time being.

Former FFF president Noël Le Graët made bold claims and stated that he would not have picked up the call last year if the former Real Madrid manager reached out to takeover the national team.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"Did Zidane tried to reach me? Certainly not, I wouldn't even have picked up the phone anyway. I've never met him, we never considered parting with Didier."

Real Madrid were furious at the comments and hit out at Graet.

Their statement read:

"Real Madrid C. F. laments the unfortunate comments made by the president of the French Football Federation, Nöel Le Graët, regarding Zinedine Zidane, one of the world's biggest sporting legends. These remarks show a lack of respect for one of the most admired figures by football fans around the world and our club is awaiting an immediate correction. Zinedine Zidane, World and European champion representing his country, amongst many other honours, he embodies the values of the sport and has proven this throughout his professional career as a player and as a coach."

Zidane was also linked with Manchester United, PSG, Juventus, and Chelsea, but has not accepted a job yet.