"Real Madrid won't let me" - Rodrygo provides hilarious response when asked about details of clash with Lionel Messi

Real Madrid star Rodrygo refused to discuss his argument with Argentina captain Lionel Messi, which transpired when Brazil hosted the latter's country for a World Cup qualification match on November 21.

The fiery match saw a 30-minute delay due to police clashing with fans at the Maracana. Eventually, it was Messi and Co. who ended up victorious by a 1-0 scoreline, handing Brazil their first-ever home defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

During this fixture, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and the 22-year-old Los Blancos attacker were involved in a heated exchange of words. When asked to speak about the incident following Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Napoli on Wednesday (November 29), Rodrygo said (via Goal):

"I can't talk about that. Real Madrid won't let me."

As per certain records, it is believed that the Brazilians called out their South American rivals for acting like cowards during this match. Goal claims that Messi reacted by saying:

"We are the world champions, how are we cowards? Watch your mouth."

The victory meant that La Albiceleste maintained the top spot in the CONMEBOL qualification standings, having racked up 15 points in six matches. Meanwhile, Brazil continue to struggle in sixth place, having managed just seven points from their first six fixtures.

Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina beating Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Brazil at Maracana

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi considers Argentina defeating Brazil at the Maracana to be one of the most important wins of his footballing career so far.

The game's only goal was scored by defender Nicolas Otamendi from a corner situation in the 63rd minute. Newcastle United star Joelinton's red card in the 81st minute dampened hopes of a late Brazilian comeback.

When asked about the monumental victory, Messi said after the match (via The Guardian):

"Winning this game like this I think is one of the most important wins that this group has achieved. It is something very nice to be able to win here in Brazil, after how strong they have been at home throughout their history."

Currently, Messi is out of competitive action in club football following Inter Miami's MLS exit in October. The Herons failed to make the playoffs after finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference, nine points behind Charlotte FC, who occupied the final qualification berth.