Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United midfielder and long-term Real Madrid target Paul Pogba looks all set to leave the Red Devils if latest rumors are to be believed.

Spanish publication Sport reports that Pogba would be willing to swap the red of Manchester for the blue of Paris, rather than the white of Madrid. Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, have talked to the PSG hierarchy about a possible move and both sides seem to be interested in making this transfer a reality.

PSG 'a clear option' for Paul Pogba but Zinedine Zidane is 'still in talks with Mino Raiola' on Real Madrid move https://t.co/E99uFM4uKP — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 3, 2020

Pogba rejoined United four years ago for a then-world record fee of £89.3 million from Juventus, rejecting Real Madrid and Barcelona in the process. However, his second stint at United has been polarising, with many believing the 27-year old has failed to justify the amount spent to bring him back. However, there is no denying Pogba's talent and ability on the field, unfortunately for Manchester United supporters, they have witnessed that on a consistent basis.

Paul Pogba

Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last year

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid's coach, has been vocal about his appreciation for the Frenchman's talent. Add to that, Pogba's worldwide appeal and brand quality just helped in adding to the rumors about the midfielder gracing the Santiago Bernabeu one day. However, it now seems difficult, especially with COVID-19 creating huge economic problems, it is difficult to see how Real Madrid would be able to pay the staggering fee Manchester United would demand for Pogba.

Pogba has barely featured for Manchester United this season mainly due to injuries. He has made a total of 8 appearances in all competitions for them this season. However, last season, he was pivotal for the red half of Manchester. He scored 13 and assisted 9 in the EPL in 35 appearances, flourishing under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Over his full seasons at #mufc, Paul Pogba has averaged the highest performance rating [7.50] of any midfielder in the Premier League:

• 16/17 — 7.72

• 17/18 — 7.48

• 18/19 — 7.31



𝕷𝖆 𝕻𝖎𝖔𝖈𝖍𝖊. 👑 pic.twitter.com/z8qXG1xtG9 — ً (@utdrobbo) May 30, 2020

Paris Saint Germain, on the other hand, need reinforcements. While Pogba would add a sprinkling of stardust in that PSG midfield, some would argue that the money for the Frenchman would be better spent at strengthening the full-back areas. Having already purchased Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan, and with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on big wages, PSG need to plan wisely financially.

It is understandable as well, to see Real Madrid subduing their interest on the Frenchman. Similar to PSG, Real Madrid should focus more on streamlining their squad. Gareth Bale, Isco and Luka Modric are on high wages at the club and barely playing. Los Blancos should focus on reducing their wage bill first before thinking of buying a high profile player like Paul Pogba. They have been linked with Rennes player Eduardo Camavinga. That makes more sense given Real Madrid's youth-centric transfer policy that has been visible over the last couple of seasons.

Zidane remains a huge fan of the midfielder

Juventus too, have registered their interest in the midfielder. However, it remains to be seen, whether they would be able to afford him. With Sandro Tonali now on top of their shopping list, and with reports linking them to Jorginho, it might appear that Juventus are now targetting cheaper options.

Any team would be better with Pogba in their midfield. There is no denying the immense talent that the World Cup-winner has, and there is a feeling around the world of football that it would be better for him to leave Manchester United in order to be properly appreciated.