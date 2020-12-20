Real Madrid and Liverpool given major boost in quest to sign Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of French star Kylian Mbappe.

Reports by AS suggest that Paris Saint-Germain are currently facing financial difficulties, making it imperative that they sell their star forward.

The report points out that Kylian Mbappe is yet to agree new terms with PSG, who also need to extend Neymar's contract.

This would require a financial outlay that might be beyond the Parisians' means, considering the current financial crisis around the world.

A mass exodus is expected at PSG next summer, with less important players like Julian Draxler expected to depart.

This latest report could bolster the chances of Mbappe going to Real Madrid or Liverpool, although PSG have been resolute in their stand that they are not selling the prodigy.

The France international burst onto the scene as an explosive teenager and his exploits with Monaco in their record-breaking campaign of 2017 thrust him onto world consciousness.

He has since become one of the best players in the world and is regularly touted as a potential Ballon d'Or winner.

Kylian Mbappe's performances have seen him linked with several top clubs on the continent, including Real Madrid and Liverpool and if he does depart the French capital, one of these two clubs could be his next destination.

How would Kylian Mbappe fit in at Real Madrid or Liverpool?

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world

Although it is still speculative, there is a slim possibility of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid or Liverpool. Attention would then turn to how he would adapt to either club.

A move to Liverpool looks unlikely, and although Jurgen Klopp has stated his admiration for the 21-year-old in the past, the Premier League champions currently have one of the most fearsome frontline in world football.

The compatibility of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino cannot be compromised. Although, if one of them departs Anfield, then Mbappe is more than capable of filling the void.

Real Madrid represents a more realistic destination. The player himself has stated his admiration for Los Blancos, where he also underwent trial when he was younger.

The Spanish giants currently suffer from a lack of penetration in attack. They would benefit immensely from having a player of Mbappe's abilities.

Throw in the fact that Zidane is a huge fan of his compatriot, and you could potentially have all the makings of a mutually beneficial transfer.