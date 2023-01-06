Real Madrid make €120 million offer to sign Chelsea target - Reports

According to Alfredo Pedulla, RB Leipzig and Real Madrid have had two meetings in the past 15 days to discuss the potential transfer of Croatian center-back Josko Gvardiol.

The 20-year-old has caught the attention of several top clubs with his impressive performances for Leipzig and the Croatian national team in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to reports, Real Madrid have offered a fee of €120 million, including bonuses, for Gvardiol. This fee will be paid in two installments. However, Leipzig is reportedly holding out for a higher offer, with Manchester City and Chelsea also said to be in talks for the young defender.

Gvardiol has made 19 appearances for Leipzig this season, scoring one goal and solidifying his place in the starting lineup. He has also earned 19 caps for Croatia, making his debut for the national team in June 2021.

Chelsea were the first team to present an €80 million offer for the young Croatian international, but the offer was soon turned down, with Gvardiol preferring a move to Los Blancos.

The youngster's potential move to Madrid would mark a significant step up in his career. The Spanish giants are one of the world's biggest and most successful clubs, with a history of developing and signing top young talent. He will find national team skipper Luka Modric playing alongside him at the Santiago Bernabeau if and when Madrid's offer is accepted by the German club.

The interest from Manchester City and Chelsea adds an extra layer of complexity to the situation. Both clubs have deep pockets and could offer more than Real Madrid for Gvardiol's signature. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in the race for the Croatian defender's signature.

England's World Cup star prefers a Real Madrid move despite active interest from Chelsea and Manchester City - Reports

Young English midfielder Jude Bellingham is leaning towards a move to Real Madrid over Manchester City and Chelsea, according to The Sun.

The 19-year-old has impressed with his performances for both Borussia Dortmund and the England national team and has garnered interest from several top clubs.

Bellingham was particularly impressive at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, leading to increased interest in his services.

