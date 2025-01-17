Real Madrid make contact with Arsenal superstar's entourage over possible move: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Arsenal defender William Saliba to gauge his interest in a move to Spain. The French defender is one of many names being monitored by Los Blancos as they consider strengthening their backline.

This season, the weakest link in the Real Madrid squad has been the lack of defensive options for manager Carlo Ancelotti. With Eder Militao, David Alaba, Joan Martinez, and Dani Carvajal injured, the manager has been forced into temporary fixes such as playing Aurelien Tchouameni at centre-back and Lucas Vazquez at right-back.

Foot Mercato has reported that Arsenal man Saliba is one of the targets of Ancelotti's side to shore up the defence. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's finest defenders over the last two years and Los Blancos are aware of his impressive development.

Trending

As per the report, Real Madrid have reached out to the defender's entourage to understand if he will be open to joining them at any time. Los Blancos are not prepared to make a move to sign the France international this month, but he remains a player of interest to them.

Saliba has made 30 appearances in an Arsenal shirt this season, his third full season as a starter for Mikel Arteta's side. The young defender has also become a stalwart for the national team, starring for the side in Euro 2024 over the summer.

The Spanish giants are in need of new young defenders to complement the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio in the coming months. With Saliba's deal at the Emirates set to run until 2027, the Spanish giants may look to move for him in the summer, when he will have two years left.

Real Madrid set to battle Arsenal for LaLiga star - Reports

Arsenal are prepared to face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid for the signature of Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as per multiple reports. The Real Sociedad man has reportedly opted to join the Gunners in the summer, but Los Blancos remain interested in his services.

Zubimendi, 25, is a target for many of Europe's leading sides, having excelled in midfield for Real Sociedad. TBR Football have revealed that the Basque midfielder is wanted by both Arsenal and Real Madrid, with Liverpool having dropped out of the race for his signature.

The Gunners are looking to sign the €60 million man to replace the duo of Jorginho and Thomas Partey, whose contracts will expire in the summer. The Spanish giants, on the other hand, want him to join their squad with a view to replacing veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback