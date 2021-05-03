Real Madrid to make David Alaba one of the best-paid defenders in Europe - Reports

Real Madrid are set to make David Alaba one of the best-paid defenders in Europe as they have agreed a lucrative contract with the Bayern Munich star.

Alaba rejected contract advances from his current club Bayern Munich and announced last year that will leave this summer.

Real Madrid were always the favorites to sign him, and are now set to pay him €12 million a season after taxes, which will make him the fourth-highest earner at the club according to AS.

David Alaba to Real Madrid, here we go soon! ⚪️



It’s never been in doubt since January, Real have always been leading the race.



Alaba is set to sign his contract with Real Madrid in May for €12m net salary per season.



📲 More details: https://t.co/2dwcQQZRln https://t.co/aL9C3nG34C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2021

Club captain Sergio Ramos currently earns around €12.5 million a season, and only the duo of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale earn more.

Contract talks between Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos have broken down, though, so Alaba is expected to replace the Spaniard at the club. Ramos wants a two-year deal to remain at Santiago Bernebeu.

David Alaba is the ideal replacement for Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane’s second spell as manager of Real Madrid has not been easy, as he took over a team that needed fresh blood.

The transition phase has not turned out to be too bad, as Real Madrid are in the running to win La Liga and the Champions League.

Several of the club’s old stalwarts need to be replaced soon, though, and there are no two ways about it.

The likes of Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos aren’t getting any younger, and even if they continue to impress, Real Madrid will have to plan for the future.

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.



Alaba will sign a four-year contract with a €12m net salary per season.



(via @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/Jsr5R9GDLe — Beyond The Bleachers (@BeyondBleachers) April 29, 2021

Alaba is currently 28, and has several more years of top flight football left in him. His ability to fill different positions will be a valuable commodity at Real Madrid. The Whites have not had good luck with injuries, so Alaba’s versatility could come in handy.

The Austrian’s career can been compared to that of Ramos, as he too transitioned from full-back to a more central role in the team.

Alaba’s ability to read the game and put in crucial tackles will be needed when Ramos is gone, and he could form a good partnership with Raphael Varane in the coming years.