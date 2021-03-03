Real Madrid make decision on Zinedine Zidane’s future

In his second term at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane has failed to replicate the success he had during his debut tenure. But it appears Los Blancos could be ready to continue their trust in the Frenchman.

According to reports, the La Liga giants believe that Zidane is the ideal man for the club. Real Madrid are also willing to back him with signings in the summer to continue the rebuilding process at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman commenced his managerial career with Real Madrid Castilla in 2014 before he was handed the reins of the first team in January 2016.

Zidane enjoyed tremendous success over a period of two and a half years before taking a break in the summer of 2018. He returned to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2019. Since then, Zidane has helped Real Madrid lift the La Liga trophy last season.

Los Blancos, however, have endured a difficult season this term, as a combination of injuries to star players and lack of form has seen them stutter in their title defence. Real Madrid are currently third in the league table, five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid who have a game in hand.

Zidane’s men were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey in the Round of 32 by minnows Alcoyano. Real Madrid also failed to progress beyond the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana, losing to eventual champions Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid believe that Zidane is the perfect manager for the club, and want him to stay in Madrid for the rebuild with the new signings this summer.

Even though Los Blancos have a 1-0 advantage over Serie A side Atalanta from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg, Zidane’s position at the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu has come under scrutiny.

However, it is now reported that the Frenchman’s job is safe for the time being, and he will continue to stay in charge of Real Madrid beyond the summer.

Real Madrid set to have a busy summer ahead

With Atletico Madrid running away with the La Liga title at the moment, it is believed that Real Madrid are preparing for a busy summer ahead.

A host of top players have already been linked with the club, which includes the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. However, with the uncertainty surrounding the futures of club captain Sergio Ramos and his fellow defender Raphael Varane, it is safe to say Zidane will have his hands full in the summer.

Real Madrid fail to beat Sociedad and remain in third

The Frenchman will also look to assess his midfield options, as Luka Modric is entering the twilight of his career. However, it remains to be seen how much Real Madrid are willing to invest in the post-COVID-19 market.