Real Madrid make incredible transfer plan to sign Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland - Report

Real Madrid have still not stopped pursuing Erling Haaland despite the striker being with Manchester City on a five-year deal. Los Blancos is already preparing a humongous deal to sign him when an opportunity arises in the next few years.

Madrid were among several big European clubs interested in signing Haaland after his mind-blowing performances for Borussia Dortmund in his two Bundesliga seasons. Madrid planned a double swoop that included PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Dortmund's Haaland, a move that could have broken their transfer records.

However, neither of the moves materialized as Mbappe extended his contract with the Ligue 1 club. At the same time, Manchester City triggered Haaland's £66 million release clause.

While Mbappe's saga with Los Blancos took an ugly turn, the Spanish side are hopeful of signing Haaland in the near future. As reported by AS, the Norwegian international has always dreamt of playing for Real Madrid, and a potential agreement a few years down the line is not being ruled out.

The La Liga reigning champions are hoping to get a window to sign Haaland in 2024 and are already working on a plan to poach him.

The potential plan is worth £180 million. This could be the second-highest transfer ever, behind only Neymar's £198 million move to PSG. However, given the Norwegian's incredible goalscoring abilities, clubs with deep pockets would not hesitate to make such big moves.

Haaland could be the player to fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeau. Haaland is among the few players who are tipped to be the future face of football. Going by the history of Los Blancos, they will leave no stone unturned to poach such a talent.

Haaland is in red hot form in his debut season with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. He has scored 14 goals in 10 matches across all competitions. After the international break, Haaland will be back in action on October 2 as Manchester City take on city rivals Manchester United at home.

Real Madrid working on documents to extend Eder Militao's stay at Santiago Bernabeau

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Real Madrid are going to extend Eder Militao's contract, which will see him stay with the team until 2028.

Release clause expected to be €1B in Real Madrid plan. Real Madrid are preparing all documents for Éder Militão new contract, to be valid until June 2028. It's verbally agreed since July, waiting for club to proceed with the official communication.Release clause expected to be €1B in Real Madrid plan. Real Madrid are preparing all documents for Éder Militão new contract, to be valid until June 2028. It's verbally agreed since July, waiting for club to proceed with the official communication. ⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid Release clause expected to be €1B in Real Madrid plan. https://t.co/de9MRoeWAy

Militao's current contract with the Spanish giants ends in 2025 after the former Porto defender agreed to a six-year contract worth €50 million in 2019.

Romano said:

''Real Madrid are preparing all documents for Éder Militão new contract, to be valid until June 2028. It's verbally agreed since July, waiting for club to proceed with the official communication. Release clause expected to be €1B in Real Madrid plan.''

