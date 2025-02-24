Real Madrid make stance clear on transfer move for Liverpool star amid growing speculation: Reports 

Real Madrid have distanced themselves from a purported move to sign Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk in the summer, as per reports. The Dutchman has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants amid his ongoing contract talks with the Reds.

Van Dijk is in the final months of his contract and has been unable to find an agreement with Liverpool despite behind-the-scene talks since the start of the 2024-25 season. The Netherlands international, one of the best defenders in the world, is an attractive free-agent target for several sides, that are monitoring his contract situation.

Marca reports that Real Madrid have no interest in signing Virgil van Dijk in the summer and have shot down speculation linking them to the former Southampton man. Los Blancos believe their name is being used to drive up interest in the defender to get him the deal he wants at Anfield.

Real Madrid have had a shortage of centre-backs for much of the season, with Raul Asencio emerging from the academy, as a result. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to play midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni as centre-back on a number of occasions, as well.

Los Blancos are happy with their options at the back, seeing as they did not make any additions in the January transfer window.

Ancelotti's side are reportedly looking to sign younger players in defense, and have no interest in the 33-year-old van Dijk. Los Blancos have been strongly linked with the trio of William Saliba, Castello Lukeba, and Dean Huijsen as their summer targets.

Liverpool eye Brazilian star to replace Real Madrid-linked defender: Reports

Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Brazilian right-back Wesley as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer, as per reports. The England international appears to be on his way out of the club, with a move to Real Madrid most likely.

Brazilian outlet UOL has revealed that Liverpool have held informal talks with Flamengo for 21-year-old defender Wesley, who has made 113 appearances for the club. The youngster is expected to earn his first invitation to the Brazil national team next month as a reward for his quality displays.

Alexander-Arnold is in the final months of his contract at Anfield and is expected to join Real Madrid in the summer. The Spanish giants attempted to sign him for around £20 million in January but failed, and will now look to get him for free in July.

