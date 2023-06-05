Real Madrid man admits he was 'surprised' by Karim Benzema's decision to leave the club

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently disclosed that he was left surprised by Karim Benzema's decision to leave the club this summer. The club confirmed in a statement on Sunday, June 4, that the striker will bring an end to his time with Los Blancos.

Benzema spent 14 years at Real Madrid after joining them from Lyon in 2009. He has since grown into a legend of the club, scoring 353 goals in 647 appearances across competitions for them. He has won five Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles at the club, on top of winning the Ballon d'Or in 2022.

Ancelotti gave insight into his discussion with the Frenchman and how he reacted to his decision.

"I have trained one of the best in the world. Not only as a forward, as a complete footballer. He is a great person, kind, humble, serious," the Real Madrid boss told reporters after their 1-1 draw with Athletic Club on Sunday, June 4.

"We cannot be happy, but we must respect him," he added. "He earned the right to decide. He has done legendary, unforgettable things. It was a surprise, but it is part of a transition process. We have time to think about what we will do. I spoke to him this morning and he told me he was leaving. I showed him all my respect for everything he has done."

Carlo Ancelotti also talked about how Real Madrid plan to replace Benzema ahead of the next season.

"We want to sign a striker who scores goals, gets involved in play and adapts to our game. But games are not only won with forwards. We have two youngsters with a lot of prominence in Vinicius [Junior] and Rodrygo," the Italian said.

Benzema equalized for Real Madrid against Athletic in what was his final game for the club. The draw ensured Los Blancos finish second in the La Liga table, ahead of Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid announce Karim Benzema's decision to leave the club

With his current contract expiring in the summer, Benzema will leave Real Madrid as a free agent. He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad said to be interested in taking him on board.

Real Madrid's statement announcing Benzema's decision to leave read:

"Real Madrid Football Club and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to bring his brilliant and unforgettable time as a player at our club to a close. Real Madrid would like to show our gratitude and affection to a player who is already one of our greatest legends."

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been a shining example of conduct and professionalism, and he has represented the values of our club," it added further. "Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future. Madridistas and all the fans all over the world alike have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great icons of our club and one of the great legends of world football."

A farewell ceremony for Karim Benzema has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, at 12:00 pm (CEST) at the Real Madrid Sport City. Club president Florentino Perez will also be in attendance.

