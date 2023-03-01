Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti claims it's normal that Lionel Messi and other Argentine World Cup winners swept The Best awards

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently said that it was normal for Lionel Messi and other Argentines to be honored at the FIFA Best awards after Argentina's win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi was the winner of the FIFA Best award, while Emi Martinez won the best goalkeeper award. Lionel Scaloni was named the winner of the best coach award for guiding La Albiceleste to glory during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ancelotti and Los Blancos had a spectacular season in 2021-22. They won the UEFA Champions League and also the La Liga title. Many believed talismanic French forward Karim Benzema and Ancelotti himself should have been the recipients of the best player and best coach awards, respectively.

The Italian manager, however, recently claimed that it was normal that the Argentines bagged home the majority of the awards. He said (h/t Roy Nemer):

"The World Cup counted a lot and the World Cup said that Argentina was the best. It's normal that Messi, Martínez and Scaloni won the awards. Personally, I congratulate them."

Lionel Messi was at the forefront of Argentina's triumph in Qatar. He scored seven goals, including a brace in the final, and also provided three assists in the competition. Messi won the Golden Ball in Qatar.

Martinez, on the other hand, was crucial in La Albiceleste's win. His performance in the quarter-final penalty shootout was exceptional as the Aston Villa shot-stopper denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis.

Martinez also produced a spectacular save to deny Randal Kolo Muani from scoring a last-ditch winner for France in the final.

Scaloni, meanwhile, was an expert guide for the team and was given the best coach award over Real Madrid's Ancelotti.

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos also claimed that Lionel Messi deservingly won the FIFA Best award

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos echoed his coach's sentiments. The German midfielder claimed that it was only right for Lionel Messi to win the FIFA Best award as the World Cup took place in 2022.

Kroos said (h/t Madrid Zone):

“In a year after the World Cup, the tournament is always an important point when it comes to awards. He was the featured player there. So it wasn't a surprise.”

Real Madrid defender David Alaba, however, has faced backlash for voting Lionel Messi as his first choice for the award over club teammate Benzema.

