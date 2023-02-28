Why is #AlabaOut trending on Twitter? Real Madrid fans lose their minds as Austrian votes for Lionel Messi over Karim Benzema for FIFA Best award

#AlabaOut is reportedly trending on Twitter after Real Madrid defender David Alaba voted for Lionel Messi over Karim Benzema for 2022 The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

Los Blancos fans have not taken kindly to the Austria international voting for the Barcelona legend over one of their own. Lionel Messi played for Barca for 21 years before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in 2021.

According to Ataque Futbolero (h/t @FootyAccums), Alaba's social media posts have been littered with racist comments from Madrid fans. Their fans have also boosted the 'AlabaOut' hashtag to the point where it is trending on Twitter.

The winners of these awards are voted by captains, coaches, and players from across the globe. The Men's Player of the Award was ultimately lifted by the 35-year-old on Monday (27 February) in Paris.

David Alaba @David_Alaba Regarding FIFA The Best Award:

The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that's how it's decided.



Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances

Messi ranked first on the voting list with 52 points, followed by PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe (44) and Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema (34). Alaba, being the captain of the Austrian national team, was accorded an official vote.

His first pick was Messi, followed by Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe. Alaba has since clarified on Twitter that the vote was made by the entire Austrian national team, and not just him alone.

The official voting list on FIFA's website mentions Alaba's name, which could give rise to confusion that the vote was solely his. Here are some of the reactions from enraged Madrid fans on Twitter after the Austrian national team's votes were made public:

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



[Ataque Futbolero] After it was revealed that David Alaba voted for Messi instead of Benzema for 'The Best' Awards, Real Madrid fans invaded his social media with racist comments and "#AlabaOut" is trending on social media.

Ataque Futbolero @AtaqueFutbolero David Alaba eligió a Lionel Messi (1º), por sobre Karim Benzema (2º) en la votación para el Premio The Best.



Los hinchas del Real Madrid, enojados por su elección, están pidiendo su salida del equipo con “



David Alaba eligió a Lionel Messi (1º), por sobre Karim Benzema (2º) en la votación para el Premio The Best. Los hinchas del Real Madrid, enojados por su elección, están pidiendo su salida del equipo con "#AlabaOut", en su última foto de IG. Ya van casi 7.000 comentarios.

Los Blancos Live @TheBlancosLive The hashtag The hashtag #AlabaOut is trending on Twitter after Alaba voted Messi ahead of Benzema for The Best 2022 award. ❗️The hashtag #AlabaOut is trending on Twitter after Alaba voted Messi ahead of Benzema for The Best 2022 award. https://t.co/L6ete6ao50

He is one of the first names on manager Carlo Ancelotti's team-sheet and has played in 29 games across competitions this term.

Lionel Messi thanks teammates after beating Real Madrid's Karim Benzema to FIFA Player of the Year gong

Lionel Messi winning the World Cup would have certainly gone a long way in his bid to win 2022 The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

It also helped that he beat Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema's France in the final on 18 December. He ended the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven matches.

Mbappe scored eight times and the Golden Boot, while Benzema did not play a single minute in Qatar due to an injury. Thanking his Argentine teammates after winning the award, Lionel Messi said (h/t KeepUp.com):

"Wow, this is amazing. It's been a tremendous year and it's an honour to win this award. Without my team-mates, I wouldn't be here.

He added:

"I achieved the dream I had been hoping for so long. Very few people can achieve that and I have been lucky to do so. It's the most wonderful thing that's happened to me in my career."

