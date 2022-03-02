Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti emerges as short-term option for Manchester United: Reports

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, Manchester United are weighing up the possibility of appointing Carlo Ancelotti as manager if they fail to land any of their preferred candidates before next season. The Italian is currently overseeing the reins at Real Madrid but could well leave this summer, with the Los Blancos hierarchy reportedly unhappy with the way they lost to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Manchester United view Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag as their primary targets, but Ancelotti could come into the fray if they fail to land either of them. Having won the UEFA Champions League thrice and several league titles across the continent in his illustrious career so far, the 62-year-old is one of the greatest coaches of the modern era and is reportedly held in high regard by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🗣 #MUFC



“He will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles”. Manchester United director John Murtough: “We’re now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer”.“He will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles”. Manchester United director John Murtough: “We’re now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer”. 🔴🗣 #MUFC“He will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles”.

Manchester United feel Ancelotti's experience could breathe new life into a talented squad, with the Italian coach a seasoned campaigner at the top level. Additionally, his stints with Chelsea and Everton mean he would come in with Premier League experience, which would not be the case with Ajax's Ten Hag.

Manchester United to appoint a new permanent manager ahead of 2022-23 season

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

Ralf Rangnick's arrival as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking has produced a mixed bag of results, with Manchester United currently fourth in the Premier League standings. However, Arsenal are just two points adrift of the Red Devils despite playing three games fewer and are likely to pip the record English champions to a top-four spot.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy I don't know how anyone can watch Manchester United games and come to the conclusion that Ralf Rangnick is the problem and not the players. I don't know how anyone can watch Manchester United games and come to the conclusion that Ralf Rangnick is the problem and not the players.

Rangnick is set to assume his role as a consultant at the end of the season, with the Red Devils looking to snap up either Pochettino or Ten Hag to take over the reins at Old Trafford. Luis Enrique is also admired, but the former Barcelona coach is likely to remain in charge of the Spanish national team at least until the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian