Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on club's veterans ahead of new season

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on club veterans like Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez and Isco for the hunger they've shown despite having won multiple titles at Spanish and European levels.
Ancelotti rejoined Real Madrid as manager after Zinedine Zidane decided to part ways with the club. Ahead of the upcoming season, the Italian tactician spoke of the current squad and how their pre-season has been shaping up.
“I’ve really enjoyed finding those two things: the quality among the youngsters, many of whom I didn’t know very well, and, above all, the hunger and commitment from the likes of Carvajal, Nacho, Marcelo, Lucas Vázquez and Isco, who’ve won it all in recent years and still have great desire, excitement and hunger to have a good season, which is what we’re all looking to do,” Ancelotti told the club's official TV channel.
The Real Madrid manager also gave an insight into how his team will approach games in the upcoming season. Ancelotti stressed the need to play 'high intensity' football, taking the 'club's history into account'.
“We have to take the club’s history into account. As a team, we have to play well and show the quality we’ve got out on the pitch. We also have to play a high-energy, high-intensity game, both with and without the ball, which is what the modern game requires of you: high intensity both on and off the ball,” he added.
David Alaba will have a really good season: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid's latest acquisition, David Alaba from Bayern Munich, has played under Ancelotti at the Bundesliga club. He was utilized in various positions, which Ancelotti said will be the norm at Real Madrid too.
Praising Alaba's all-round ability, the Real Madrid manager said:
“He’s [Alaba] a strong all-round player with a lot of quality. He’s also very smart in terms of defensive tactics. I played him at centre-back in my last few games at Bayern and he did very well.
"He played at left wing-back and has a lot of experience and is very smart. He’s capable of playing in both positions and has even played in central midfield for Austria. He’s a strong all-round player who I’m sure will have a really good season.”