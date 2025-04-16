Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti names dream job he wanted before managing their arch-rivals 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he wanted to manage Liverpool but ended up at their arch-rivals Everton. The Italian added that he likes the environment in the Premier League and especially in Merseyside.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Arsenal clash, Ancelotti revealed that he wanted to be a coach at Anfield and it was his dream. Though he never got the opportunity, he is thankful to Everton for giving him the chance to manage in Merseyside. He said via Tribal Football:

"My dream was to coach Liverpool, but then I found myself at Everton and I experienced their rivalry, and now I am absolutely an Everton fan. I really liked the environment, because there is a spectacular passion for the colours. You also notice the suffering that the fan has for Liverpool, which for many years and still today is the best in the Premier League."

Carlo Ancelotti managed two clubs in the Premier League – Chelsea and Everton. He won the league title in 2009/10 with the Blues before being sacked a year later.

Carlo Ancelotti comments on possible Real Madrid sack

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the possibility of getting sacked at Real Madrid this season and claimed he was not thinking about it. He stated that the contract is clear at Santiago Bernabeu and said via Tribal Football:

"I shouldn't talk about my future, because the contract is quite clear. Whatever it is, we'll discuss it at the end of the season. The club always supports me, especially in difficult times. (We're) trying to win, because it's essential to get back into the swing of things. Everyone's thinking about Wednesday, but everything depends on tomorrow's performance. Because we're still fighting for La Liga. We need to play well and win."

Talking about the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg, he added:

"It all depends on the characteristics of the players. But this has happened in previous years. Distance speaks volumes about total distance, but not sprint distance. Overall, we've always run less. And yet, we've won two Champions Leagues. Against Arsenal, we did less in every aspect: total distance, sprint numbers... everything. They worked harder."

Real Madrid face Arsenal in the second leg at home on April 16. They are 3-0 down after a brace of free kicks from Declan Rice and a third goal from Mikel Merino.

