Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to spend funds set aside for Erling Haaland on Chelsea superstar: Reports

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reportedly (via El Nacional) wishes to spend the kitty the club had reserved for Erling Haaland on Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger. The Italian believes it is paramount for the Whites to strengthen their defense in the summer transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with multiple European giants over the last few months. As per El Nacional’s report, Manchester City and Real Madrid emerged as the final two contenders, with City ultimately edging out Los Blancos.

The player, who will be available for €75million this summer, has supposedly agreed upon a €600,000-a-week contract, making him the Premier League’s highest-paid player.

With Haaland closing in on a move to Manchester, Ancelotti has asked the club to invest the amount allotted for him on Chelsea's Rudiger. The German will become a free agent in the summer, meaning Los Blancos will not need to haggle with the Blues about the transfer fee. However, his entourage is set to ask for a massive signing bonus and a sizable monthly salary.

The player is unlikely to reduce his wages, which is a problem for club president Florentino Perez. Ancelotti, however, remains adamant that Rudiger is the footballer the club requires.

Considering the Italian mastermind does not trust Nacho, Eder Militao and David Alaba are the only centre-back options right now. Signing Rudiger would allow Madrid to fill that void and give them more flexibility next season.

The 29-year-old Chelsea defender wishes to play for Real Madrid and would happily oblige if his wage demands are met. All Los Blancos need to do now is dissolve a portion of the money set aside in Haaland’s name and invest in the wantaway Chelsea star.

Carlo Ancelotti also wants to strengthen Real Madrid’s full-back positions

As per the aforementioned report, Ancelotti also wants to make changes to the club’s full-back positions. At left-back, Los Blancos currently have Ferland Mendy and Marcelo. With the Brazilian’s contract expiring this summer, Madrid are going to be left with only one left-back in Mendy.

The manager wants Alaba, who played as a left-back at Bayern Munich, to permanently move to the left and become the team’s first-choice left-back. Rudiger and Eder Militao would then operate at the heart of the Madrid defense.

The former AC Milan coach is dissatisfied with Dani Carvajal’s performances on the right flank and wishes to replace him with Chelsea’s Reece James. Understanding how difficult it could be to sign James, Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Norwich’s Max Aarons, Villarreal’s Foyth, and Sporting’s Pedro Porro.

