Real Madrid manager sends message to fans as training sessions resume

Real Madrid's manager assures fans that La Liga is a priority

In an optimistic message to Real Madrid fans, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane said that he is looking forward to his team getting back on to the pitch.

The former French midfielder was optimistic about Real Madrid's handling of the situation and expressed his gratitude to the fans for their continued support.

Real Madrid resumed their training sessions earlier this week and kickstarted several fitness routines to ensure that their players maintain their match fitness at the highest possible level. Several Real Madrid stars have taken to social media in the past few days to spread positive energy and keep the fans of the club engaged.

Zidane reassured Real Madrid fans and said that the players would always keep their interests in mind.

"We are already working hard and thinking of you, and I'm sure you're thinking of us."

Real Madrid intent on winning La Liga, says Zidane

Zidane is confident about Real Madrid's chances to edge Barcelona to the league title.

The Real Madrid icon also expressed faith in his players and declared the team's intent to win the 2019-20 La Liga title to repay the fans for their patience.

"So I hope to see you soon and to go back to playing La Liga. As always, we are giving it our all to win the league. A big hug for everyone!"

Earlier this week, the likes of Casemiro and Sergio Ramos were also seen in training sessions for Real Madrid. The club's senior players are setting an example for the younger players at Real Madrid by leading the charge with the new training routine.

Real Madrid has already completed three training sessions this week and will look to further increase the intensity sessions as a decision on La Liga's restart data seems just over the horizon.

While a decision is yet to be made regarding the resumption of the league in Spain, Real Madrid and arch-rivals Barcelona have already resumed their training sessions at the club. Following a directive that training could be conducted in small groups, neither club has wasted any time.

Real Madrid was quick off the blocks and acted on the directive immediately, with the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos starting individual training sessions.

Real Madrid's stalwarts look forward to the league's return.

Real Madrid is currently behind Barcelona on the league table. The Catalans occupy the top position with 58 points, while Real Madrid is close behind in second place with 56 points. The 2 point deficit at the top means that every single one of the eleven remaining matches is crucial for both Real Madrid and its arch-rivals.

Real Madrid, however, can afford to be optimistic about its chances. Barcelona is not having the best of seasons, and Los Blancos will have to seize every opportunity they can find. Real Madrid beat Barcelona in a comprehensive 2-0 El Clasico victory earlier this season and got one over their rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have to replicate that particular performance several times if it has to edge Barcelona to the title this season.