Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane comments on links with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Real Valladolid on Saturday, Zinedine Zidane addressed some of the transfer speculation ahead of the summer window.

In a press conference on Friday, the 48-year-old was asked several questions about Real Madrid’s links to PSG ace Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund star forward Erling Haaland following their jaw-dropping performances in the Champions League this week.

When Zidane was asked about his thoughts on Mbappe’s performance in the 4-1 humbling of arch-rivals Barcelona, he revealed he enjoyed watching the game.

“I watch all the matches. I like watching matches. I enjoy it when I see good play, just like all fans," said Zidane.

He was then asked who he preferred between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland and if they would be the stars of the next generation.

“We’ll see,” The Real Madrid boss said. “They’re very good players like Cristiano, Messi and Neymar have been. They’re younger and they’re showing that they are players for the present and the future. I like to watch football and watch good players."

“Do I prefer one over the other? Well, today I’m not going to reply to that. Each person has their preferences. The important thing is for fans to enjoy good young players," said Zidane.

Zidane was also asked by a journalist if he had sent a WhatsApp message to Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez asking him to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland The manager denied this before revealing his frustration at the unending questions regarding the Galactico’s transfer dealings.

“We always do things together when it comes to transfers, speaking to the coach and those who work in the club,” Zidane said. “There will always be talk about who could come, and that won’t change, but we’re focusing on the day-to-day work."

“We’ve had five or six questions so far and not questions about the match tomorrow. I know there are other important things, but the important thing for us is the match tomorrow and the three points," Zidane added.

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it four La Liga wins on the trot when they take on struggling a Real Valladolid side on Saturday. Zidane’s men are coming off a 2-0 win over Valencia in the league while Valladolid were held to a 1-1 draw at Eibar last time out.

💬 Zidane: "Mañana tenemos un partido de liga y es lo más importante para llegar al resto."#RealValladolidRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/oUUsqzBmJ3 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 19, 2021

Speaking on facing Real Valladolid, Zidane said his players should focus on the game on Saturday and not the Champions League clash with Atalanta next week.

“We’d be making a mistake to start thinking about Wednesday. But I don’t think the players will make that mistake. We’ve had a very good week of work and now we need to show this good work on the pitch tomorrow," said Zidane.

“Real Valladolid are at home and need points too, so it should be a good match. There are 45 points still in play in this title race," added the Real Madrid manager.

Real Madrid are second in the league table, but they are six points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid, who also have a game in hand. Zidane’s men will aim to extend their winning streak to avoid falling behind Barcelona in the title race.