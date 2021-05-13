Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane drops star defender after an argument

Real Madrid's Brazilian left-back Marcelo has been dropped from the squad to face Granada following an alleged argument with manager Zinedine Zidane. According to reports from Goal.com, the 33-year-old was fed up with Zidane's tactics and team selection.

Real Madrid travel to Granada for a crucial tie which could see them climb above rivals Barcelona as the La Liga title race reaches its climax.

Miguel Gutierrez drafted in Real Madrid squad for the Granada tie

Real Madrid's first-choice left-back Ferland Mendy is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a shin injury. It would have given Marcelo a chance to slot into the side without any hesitation.

However, manager Zinedine Zidane has other ideas. After a tussle that reportedly took place at Real Madrid's training complex on Tuesday, Real Madrid have left Marcelo out of their squad altogether.

The Brazilian international has not had the game time he would have anticipated and is ranked 15th in Real Madrid's squad for total minutes played throughout the season.

Marcelo has just made 18 league appearances this season. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

In the absence of both Marcelo and Ferland Mendy, Real Madrid have drafted in academy graduate Miguel Gutierrez for the squad which will travel to Granada. The full-back has only played for the senior team three times but Zidane seems to be trusting the youngster to do a job in the crucial away tie.

Real Madrid are currently third in the La Liga table, a point behind Barcelona who have played one more game. If Los Blancos manage to get the three points away against 10th-placed Granada, they will climb up to second place and will be only 2 points behind city-rivals Atletico Madrid, with 2 games to go.

The La Liga title race will likely go down to the wire with Real Madrid looking to beat rivals Atletico. Los Rojiblancos are eyeing their first title since the 2013-14 season.