Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane named most valuable manager in football - Reports

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has topped the rankings for the most valuable manager in football. The list included the managers of every team who are currently playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Apart from being one of the most successful players of all time, Zidane is also one of the most successful managers of all time. He has won La Liga twice and the Champions League thrice during his two stints as manager of Real Madrid.

According to a report by Expansion, Zinedine Zidane has been ranked the most valuable manager on Instagram by Coach Reputation Ranking.

The Frenchman has over 27.8 million followers on the social media platform and is estimated to potentially earn €200,000 per instagram post.

Social media expert and founder of Comunicar es Ganar, Yuri Morejon had this to say about Zidane:

"The formula to monetize the activity of a trainer in social networks is to generate and nurture a community connected over time with the public figure. With current data, a commercial brand would pay from about 15,000 euros for a sponsored post on Instagram by Pochettino to about 200,000 euros for one from Zidane."

He continued:

"Zidane’s posts are frequently featuring his advertising commitments, personal projects and family reunions which transcend beyond Real Madrid and the social networks themselves."

Zidane is making big bucks as an 'influencer' on social media 📲https://t.co/g4RkhRbgB9 pic.twitter.com/TcjjbCqm8H — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) February 14, 2021

Zinedine Zidane was far and away the biggest manager influencer on Instagram, with Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo coming in second place with 8.4 million followers on the platform.

The top five is rounded out by Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Barcelona's Ronald Koeman.

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane have other accolades on their mind

Real Madrid have a lot of work to do to catch Atletico Madrid at the top of the table

Zinedine Zidane will be more occupied with the La Liga title race, as Real Madrid have still not been able to make up ground on league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos are currently second in La Liga, five points behind Atleti, having played two more games than their city rivals.

Real Madrid travel to Valladolid on Saturday before their UEFA Champions League clash against Italian outfit Atalanta next Wednesday.

ZInedine Zidane's side cannot afford to lose any more games between now and the end of the season if they are to pick up any silverware this campaign.