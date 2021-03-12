Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane unsure about Sergio Ramos' future

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is unsure whether Sergio Ramos will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer. The Spaniard’s current contract expires at the end of the season and talks of an extension have not yielded positive results yet.

Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005 and transformed into one of the most reliable defenders in the world. The Spaniard has won the La Liga title five times and the UEFA Champions League four times with the Los Blancos.

Ramos continues to be indispensable to the team but has already entered the final six months of his contract and is free to talk to potential suitors. Real Madrid boss Zidane remains uncertain about whether his skipper will still be at the club next season.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Real Madrid manager revealed that he wanted Ramos to continue playing for the club.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. We want Sergio to stay here. He is an important player for us, and as a coach, I can only say that I want him to continue playing here,” said Zidane.

The Frenchman also shed light on the Real Madrid skipper’s intentions to play until he was 40.

“Will Ramos play until he’s 40? That is what Sergio has said. He is a special player. His intention is good because he wants to continue playing," said Zidane. “Every year, he will know if he is in good shape and, if he is like he is now, of course, he can play until he is 40 if he wants."

Real Madrid skipper currently sidelined due to injury

The Real Madrid skipper is currently sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery. Ramos last appeared for the Los Blancos in January but could make his return to the squad later this month.

The La Liga giants will be eager to have their talisman back, as Ramos is equally effective at both ends of the pitch. The Spaniard has already made 668 first-team appearances and has even scored 100 goals.

Ramos played a starring role in Real Madrid’s La Liga triumph last season but his team trails current La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid by eight points after 26 games. Zidane’s men are third in the table and running out of time to wrestle their title back from Diego Simeone’s side.