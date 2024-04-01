Real Madrid or Manchester City? Pedri predicts who Barcelona will face in the UEFA Champions League final

Barcelona star Pedri thinks the Blaugrana will meet Manchester City in this season's UEFA Champions League final although he'd like to face Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana are in the quarterfinals facing Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. The first leg of that tie is at the Parc des Princes (April 10) and the second is at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (April 16).

Xavi's men know what path they must take to book their place in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1. The Catalan giants will face either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals if they beat PSG.

The opposite side of the draw threw up some tantalizing ties and perhaps ensured one of the heavy favorites won't make the final.

Reigning European champions Manchester City were drawn against record holders Real Madrid. The winners will take on either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the semifinals after those two European giants were drawn in the other quarterfinal.

The Residncy podcast asked Pedri to predict who will be in the final. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Barca vs City, although Barca vs Madrid wouldn't be bad either."

Barcelona head into their tie against PSG in fine form after a difficult first half of the season. It will be Xavi's final campaign in charge as he announced that he's leaving this summer.

There would be no better way for the Spanish tactician to exit than to guide Barca to Champions League glory. They last won Europe's elite club competition in 2015, their fifth trophy.

However, the Catalan giants aren't viewed as favorites with that honor lying with City and Real Madrid. They have been sensational and are unbeaten in this season's tournament.

Pep Guardiola's Cityzens won last season's Champions League to complete a continental treble. They beat Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos en route to the final last year.

Barcelona look set to surrender their La Liga crown to Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has helped Real Madrid surge towards the La Liga title.

Barcelona will be eager to triumph in this season's Champions League amid a disappointing defense of their La Liga title. Xavi's men trail Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with just eight games remaining.

The Blaugrana won the title for the first time since 2019 last season. They won 28 of 38 games, finishing 10 points clear of Madrid who were second.

However, the Catalan giants failed to replicate their title-winning form at the start of the ongoing season. They've won 20 and lost three of 30 games and sit eight points off their El Clasico rivals.

Real Madrid have shone thanks in part to Jude Bellingham's remarkable start at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti's side have won 23 and lost just one of 30 games and beat Barcelona 2-1 away at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (October 28).

