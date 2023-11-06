Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni shares injury update on Instagram after suffering foot fracture

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has shared an update of his foot fracture.

The Frenchman, 23, is a key part of Carlo Ancelotti's midfield, making 14 appearances across competititions, starting all but two of them, scoring once. However, he went down with a foot injury in last week's El Clasico win at Barcelona.

Subsequent tests revealed that Tchouameni had sustaned an 'incomplete stress fracture' in the second metatarsal of his left foot, as mentioned by Los Blancos in their website.

In a recent Instagram story posted by the Frenchman, as shared by Madrid Universal, Tchouameni shared an image of his injury along with an emoticon.

As per Managing Madrid, the Frenchman is expected to be out of action till Christmas. That leaves his compatriot Edouardo Camavinga as the only defensive midfielder in Ancelotti's preferred diamond formation.

In their first game without Tchouameni, Madrid laboured to a goalless home draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Ancelotti's side are second in the La Liga standings with 29 points from 12 games, two behind surprise leaders Girona.

"We're disappointed with the result" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti after Vallecano draw

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is not happy with the goalless draw with Vallecano at the weekend.

Los Blancos had a whopping 22 shots on target but squandered all of them. Contrast that with Vallecano, who didn't register a shot on target. Nevertheless, Francisco's side did a good job frustrating their illustrious hosts for their first draw in the fixture in 23 years.

In a post-game press conference, Ancelotti admitted his displeasure with the result, as he reckoned it was a game his side should have won. The Italian elaborated:

"We're disappointed with the result, not with the game. You win games you don't deserve to win and sometimes you don't win games you do deserve to win. This was a game we deserved to win.

"We've had other games that we didn't deserve to win. We're in the fight for La Liga, and we're doing very well in the Champions League. There's no need for drama, but rather confidence in the things we're doing well, like today, as we didn't do things wrong against Rayo Vallecano".

With Girona winning 4-2 at Osasuna, Madrid are two points behind the surprise leaders. Up next for Ancelotti's side is a home game with Braga in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8).