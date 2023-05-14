Real Madrid midfielder facing race against time to be fit for crunch Man City UCL clash after nasty challenge leaves him with ice pack on his knee

As the clock ticks down to the defining UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, an unexpected twist has emerged.

Following a grueling duel against Getafe, Madrid's versatile midfielder Eduardo Camavinga finds himself in an uphill battle against time, nursing a worrisome knee injury. It could potentially put his participation against City into question.

In an otherwise lackluster yet steady 1-0 triumph over Getafe, Los Blancos were dealt a bitter blow in the second half when Camavinga was sidelined due to an apparent knee injury.

The incident occurred just four days before their monumental journey to Manchester. The sight of an ice pack pressed against Camavinga's left knee set alarm bells ringing for the Real Madrid supporters.

If the grim prognosis of Camavinga's injury were to rule him out of the pivotal second leg, it would instigate a significant reshuffling of the defense. David Alaba, a versatile workhorse, would likely assume the left-back position, while Eder Militao would be summoned back to the heart of the defense.

Interestingly, the match against Getafe saw Carlo Ancelotti employ a tactical gamble. He fielded a team largely comprised of reserves, leaving only a handful of regulars in the mix. Among the chosen few were goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielders Camavinga and Fede Valverde, and central defender Militao. Others got a much-needed rest ahead of their clash with Manchester City.

Marco Asensio's strike seals 1-0 win for Real Madrid against Getafe

Saturday's La Liga clash was quite the spectacle as Marco Asensio's goal secured Real Madrid a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the struggling Getafe. This pivotal triumph allowed Los Blancos to rest their marquee players in anticipation of the colossal Champions League semifinal clash against Manchester City.

The solitary goal was a testament to Asensio's goal-scoring prowess, as he curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 70th minute. The ball took a deflection off a defender, causing a misdirection that left the Getafe goalkeeper baffled before nestling into the net.

Saturday's lineup offered a surprise with the inclusion of Eden Hazard. The Belgian midfielder has been a rare sight in the Real Madrid starting lineup, with this marking his first start since their emphatic 4-1 home victory over Mallorca in September last year.

Unfortunately, Hazard's fourth start of the season didn't make a lasting impression as he seemed to struggle to shake off the rust. He was substituted off in the 61st minute without a single shot on target to his name.

Getafe showed glimpses of their potential in the second half, coming close to scoring on a few occasions. However, they were thwarted by Real Madrid's shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois, who was in sublime form. His two brilliant saves off attempts by Munir El Haddadi and Juan Iglesias kept Madrid's lead intact, ensuring a triumphant finish for the La Liga giants.

