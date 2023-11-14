Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde says Manchester United man was a 'good weapon' to stop Lionel Messi

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has revealed that he was unable to stop football legend Lionel Messi while naming Manchester United's Casemiro as someone who was capable.

Valverde ascended to prominence in Madrid's first team during Messi's final seasons at Barcelona and took centerstage after the Argentine legend joined Paris Saint-Germain. Both players have encountered each other on numerous occasions, and their confrontations have not just been confined to club competitions but also extended to international fixtures.

Valverde has consistently represented Uruguay against Lionel Messi's Argentina. However, despite these opportunities, the task of neutralizing the legendary playmaker has remained an elusive feat for the 25-year-old.

The Real Madrid midfielder explained that Manchester United's Casemiro was the only player who had a good chance of stopping Messi (via TalkSPORT):

“I don’t know how to do it. I could never stop him. We had many Clasicos, and Casemiro was always a good weapon against Messi. Although not always. You have to respect him because he is one of the best players in the world.”

Casemiro, who was the former pivot in Real Madrid's midfield, played an important role for nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was often tasked with the massive responsibility of stopping the Blaugrana legend. However, Lionel Messi scored 26 goals and provide 14 assists against the Madridistas across 47 games.

Lionel Messi breaks records with his 8th Ballon d'Or

The illustrious Argentine once again broke football records by clinching the 2023 Ballon d’Or, marking his eighth acquisition of this distinguished award. The ceremony, which was held in Paris, saw Messi outshine a competitive field, including Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe apart from 26 other contenders.

Messi's Ballon d'Or triumph came in the aftermath of his role in Argentina's long-awaited victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Leading his nation, Messi ended a 36-year drought for La Albiceleste, achieving a feat that had previously eluded him in his career.

His performance in the tournament, especially during the gripping final against France which concluded at 3-3 after extra time, was nothing short of phenomenal. Messi's brace in the summit clash, coupled with his decisive strike in the penalty shootout and subsequent Player of the Match honor, made him a strong contender.

During the club season with Paris Saint-Germain, his contributions were equally impressive. In a campaign that saw PSG clinch the league title, Messi featured in 41 matches, netting 21 goals and providing 20 assists.