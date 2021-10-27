Real Madrid star set to stay at club despite interest from Chelsea-Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan is, however, set to reject the Premier League giants' advances in favor of staying in the Spanish capital with Carlo Ancelotti's side.

According to El Nacional, Chelsea have been left disappointed with the performances of Atletico Madrid loanee Saul Niguez. They are unlikely to exercise their option to buy the Spaniard at the end of the season. Thomas Tuchel's side will instead target the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

Saul Niguez has made just one appearance for Chelsea in the Premier League since joining the club from Atletico Madrid. Niguez was given the opportunity to start against Aston Villa. However, he was taken off at half-time after failing to come to grips with the speed and physicality of the game.

The 26-year-old has made just three appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season. He is currently behind Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Ross Barkley in the pecking order at Chelsea.

The Blues are therefore unlikely to exercise their option to buy Niguez for €40 million at the end of the season.

Chelsea target Federico Valverde, on the other hand, has become a fan favorite at Real Madrid since making his senior debut for the club during the 2017-18 season.

The box-to-box midfielder has been an integral part of Real Madrid's starting line-up since the 2019-20 season, and has helped the club win a La Liga in his five seasons in the Spanish capital.

Valverde's tenacity, physicality, work-rate, and attitude make him a massive asset for Carlo Ancelotti's side. The 23-year-old is seen as a long-term replacement for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

Valverde is believed to be enjoying life at Real Madrid and is set to reject the chance to join Chelsea.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde will be out of action for a few weeks with a knee injury he sustained during Real Madrid's 2-1 Clasico win against Barcelona on Sunday.

Chelsea could turn their attention to Declan Rice after getting snubbed by Real Madrid's Federico Valverde

Chelsea could drop their interest in Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and once again resume their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. The England international has matured into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League in recent years.

David Moyes on #Chelsea-linked Declan Rice:"There was a bargain to be got with Declan [in the summer] at £100M. That bargain is now gone."[via @SkySports]

Chelsea attempted to sign Rice this summer but were unwilling to meet West Ham's £80 million valuation of the youngster. Rice could, however, force through a move to Chelsea if he hands in a transfer request next summer.

