Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham swaps messages with R&B singer Rmarni after meeting her on celebrity dating app Raya 

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has reportedly been swapping messages with R&B singer Rmarni Eliss after the pair met on the celebrity dating app Raya.

The Daily Mail claims that the England midfielder has taken a liking to the songwriter and has 'liked' scandalous Instagram shots of the latter in the last month.

Ellis, 26, is from the same town as Bellingham and was previously involved in a fling with ex-boxer Floyd Mayweather. The couple met in 2016 when Ellis paid £600 for one of Mayweather's victory tours of the UK.

However, their romance did not blossom, and the singer is seemingly now interested in the Los Blancos man. A source told The Sun (via Daily Mail):

"Jude thinks Rmani is stunning — she is exactly his type. She is flattered by the interest and excited to see where it could go."

"Jude is one of the hottest football players on the planet. He is based in Spain and she is in the UK, but he is in the market for romance."

Bellingham is one of the hottest properties in world football. Since his reported €103 million move to Real Madrid last summer, the 20-year-old has been on fire, bagging 17 goals and six assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

Jude Bellingham trying to convince former teammate to join Real Madrid - Reports

Erling Haaland (via Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham has been trying to convince ex-Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland to join Real Madrid, as per journalist Manu Carreno. The pair shared the pitch 63 times in Germany, bagging seven joint goal contributions.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, the Norway international is unhappy at Manchester City despite enjoying a stunning first campaign last year. He bagged 52 goals in 53 matches across competitions and finished second to Lionel Messi for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Speaking to radio show El Larguero, Carreno said (via Goal):

"What I understand is that Bellingham and Haaland talk to each other almost every week. Bellingham calls him and tells him to come to Real Madrid. They already met in Dortmund and it seems Haaland doesn't like Manchester very much."

Haaland has started the new season well at the Etihad, scoring 14 Premier League goals in 15 matches. However, he is injured at the moment and is expected to return by the end of January.

The striker has already won the Premier League and Champions League with Manchester City and may be looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere.