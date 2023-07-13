Real Madrid midfielder to miss pre-season tour of USA after getting injured in training

According to Arancha Rodriguez, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will not travel to the United States with the team for the pre-season. This is because the Spaniard has suffered an injury on the distal tendon of his right femoral bicep muscle.

Ceballos recently penned a four-year extension to his contract with Los Blancos. The Spaniard is expected to be a key part of the team for the 2023-24 season. However, his injury blow could cost him some prepping time ahead of next season.

Ceballos made 46 appearances for Los Blancos during the 2022-23 campaign. He registered one goal and nine assists to his name as well. The 26-year-old joined the Madrid giants from Real Betis back in 2017.

He has so far made 120 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists. Along with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric, Ceballos is a key player in Los Blancos' midfield pool.

The club released a statement on Ceballos' fitness (via Los Blancos' official website):

"Following tests carried out on Dani Ceballos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the distal tendon in his right thigh. His recovery will be assessed."

When Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos spoke about the importance of hard work to excel in career

Dani Ceballos came into Real Madrid as one of the most talented young midfielders in Spanish football. Apart from his talent, the player rarely shies away from showcasing his work ethic on the pitch.

Back in March, Ceballos pointed out the important components that a professional footballer needs to excel in their career. Speaking about the importance of hard work, Ceballos said (via Managing Madrid):

“If you want to make real money, you have to have sacrifice. It is not worth making four dribbles and putting a goal center. You have to work from midfield to the back. That is where a player becomes important. Pepe Mel told me that and it stuck with me.”

Dani Ceballos has so far won 12 trophies with the Madrid giants, including two UEFA Champions League titles and four FIFA Club World Cups. Fans can expect more to come from the player in the coming years as he enters his athletic prime.

