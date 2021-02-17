Real Madrid monitoring talented Argentine wonderkid: Reports

Real Madrid have developed a habit of picking up the best young talent from South America in recent years and are already keeping tabs on another wonderkid from the region.

According to The Hard Tackle, the La Liga giants are interested in Maximo Perrone, the Argentinean teenager who plays for Velez Sarsfield. Real Madrid are currently monitoring the player’s development and could attempt to bring the 18-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu soon.

Perrone joined the Argentinean side’s academy as a six-year-old. He rose through the ranks steadily, showing great promise through every stage of his development. Although he is yet to make his debut for Velez Sarsfield, the teenager has appeared for the club in friendly fixtures and has excited everyone. Perrone’s impressive rise has alerted Real Madrid scouts, who are keeping a close watch on the teenager.

The La Liga giants have been following the youngster since April 2019 and club officials are quite impressed by the ability of the left-footed midfielder. Despite being quite young, Perrone has ignited comparisons with former Real Madrid midfielder and fellow Argentinean Fernando Redondo, mostly due to the similarities in their playing styles.

Los Blancos are also pleased with the teenager’s maturity, technical ability, and decision-making.

Real Madrid is keeping an eye on 18-year-old midfielder Máximo Perrone from Velez. He is an elegant left-footed midfielder with good ball skills. He has a contract until 2022.



Perrone only turned 18 last month and his current contract expires in the summer of 2022. He is among the finest talents to emerge from the country in recent times and has represented the Albiceleste national team at various youth levels. He was the skipper of the under-16 team that lifted the 2019 Mundialito de Montaigu, so it can be said that Real Madrid’s interest in the player is justified.

Real Madrid midfield will require reinforcements soon

Luka Modric

Real Madrid will need reinforcements in midfield soon as Luka Modric is approaching the twilight of his career and Toni Kroos is 31 already. As such, signing a talented young midfielder certainly makes sense. Los Blancos will have plenty of time to groom the Argentinean and ease him into the first-team set-up.

Velez Sarsfield have recently built a reputation for churning out teenage talent. The Argentinean side already have Thiago Almada in their ranks, who has attracted attention from Manchester United.

Facundo Caseres and Agustin Mulet have also caught the eye with their performances. Perrero has been tipped to have a great future in the game, so it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will back their interest with a concrete offer soon.