“Real Madrid must be shaking”, “Final is going to be awesome” – Liverpool fans can't hold back excitement as they react to news coming out of the training ground

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has returned to full team training, uplifting the spirit of the club's faithful ahead of the Real Madrid clash later in the month.

The Brazilian forward picked up a foot injury in the dying embers of Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City in early April. As a result, Firmino spent the last six weeks on the sidelines, hoping to return in time for the final lap of the 2021-22 campaign.

On Thursday (5 May), the 30-year-old finally made his way back to the training ground and took part in a full training session alongside his teammates.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Bobby Firmino is back in full training. Bobby Firmino is back in full training.

His return comes a week ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup final against Chelsea (14 May), and three weeks before their Champions League final clash with Real Madrid (28 May).

The FA Cup is undoubtedly a prestigious trophy, but fans are more focused on avenging the 2017-18 Champions League final defeat against Los Blancos.

Firmino’s timely return from injury have boosted fans’ spirits, with many seeing it as a good omen before the grand spectacle in Paris.

Take a look at how the Reds’ faithful have reacted to the news from the training ground:

Masta Twita @MastaTwita @AnfieldWatch Wow...imagine Bobby scoring the winner against Madrid in Paris. Massive boost this. @AnfieldWatch Wow...imagine Bobby scoring the winner against Madrid in Paris. Massive boost this.

Gideon @NimohAgyin @AnfieldWatch The final is going to be awesome with boby showing signs of fitness @AnfieldWatch The final is going to be awesome with boby showing signs of fitness

SOHZIBOI @sohziboi1 @AnfieldWatch Keep him fit for the final maybe he won't start but he can come in and make a difference @AnfieldWatch Keep him fit for the final maybe he won't start but he can come in and make a difference

remi daniel @me_remilekun



Just for the culture @AnfieldWatch Salah, mane, firmino for the final thenJust for the culture @AnfieldWatch Salah, mane, firmino for the final thenJust for the culture

. @Lxcilfxr @AnfieldWatch Needs to start the CL final if fit. Big game player. @AnfieldWatch Needs to start the CL final if fit. Big game player.

Considering Firmino is not carrying an injury, we could see the 30-year-old make a cameo in the Merseyside giants' Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (7 May).

The former Hoffenheim forward has featured in 18 Premier League games for the Reds this season, recording five goals and three assists.

Roberto Firmino is unlikely to start for Liverpool in the Champions League final against Real Madrid

Since Liverpool signed Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, Roberto Firmino has had a hard time maintaining a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

Luis Diaz’s arrival in January has only made his life more complicated. Thanks to the Colombian's fine displays down the flanks, Klopp has the option to use Sadio Mane as a false nine, which, so far, has paid off wonderfully.

Considering how well Liverpool have played with Diaz, Mane, and Mohamed Salah in the team, Klopp is unlikely to tinker with the winning formula.

Firmino, however, could make a massive impact off the bench, especially if Real Madrid opt for a low block. His clever link-up play could prove to be disruptive and open up spaces for his teammates to exploit.

Also Read: “We want to be trying to put that right” – Andy Robertson eager to avenge the ‘hurt’ inflicted on Liverpool by Real Madrid in Champions League final

Edited by Samya Majumdar